Renowned New Orleans artist Annie Moran completes phase one of public mural “The Welcoming Committee”

NEW ORLEANS – Renowned New Orleans artist Annie Moran has completed the first phase of her inaugural public mural, "The Welcoming Committee," located at the Girod Street overpass near the Smoothie King Center and the Superdome. Timed to welcome Super Bowl visitors, "The Welcoming Committee” is part of the ongoing Unframed initiative, a multi-site public art project presented by The Helis Foundation in collaboration with the Arts Council of New Orleans.

"New Orleans is so rich in cultural practices that it is impossible to represent every aspect but I hope that I have presented a worthy summary through my design for tourists and locals alike to enjoy and appreciate,” says Moran. “My goal is to inspire viewers to contemplate the collective beauty of this city and its people and marvel at it in joyful reverence.”

A fine artist and designer, Moran has long celebrated the nature and culture of her native Louisiana, particularly New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region. Her work spans watercolor and oil painting, murals, wallpaper and textile design, and has been featured in publications like Garden & Gun and Southern Home. All her previous works have been interior based and so "The Welcoming Committee" marks a new development in her diverse and inspiring career.

“Annie’s mural, alongside the many others going up across the city in preparation for the Super Bowl, is a testament to the transformative power of art in New Orleans” said Ciara Green, Super Bowl Economic Development Committee Member. “By investing in our artists, we’re not just enhancing the beauty of our city; we’re fueling its economy and fostering a legacy of creativity and community. Projects like this have been needed for years, and it’s inspiring to see these murals finally weaving their way into the fabric of our neighborhoods, elevating both our streets and our spirits."

Moran’s mural is part of the “UNFRAMED” project of Arts New Orleans by The Helis Foundation bringing the vibrancy of the New Orleans Arts District from the gallery walls into the streets. A selection committee reviewed hundreds of submissions during two open calls for artists, selecting a diverse slate of artworks to add to the exhibit. “UNFRAMED” is the first multi-site exhibition of large-scale mural artwork situated in Downtown New Orleans.

Moran’s mural celebrates the vibrant culture of New Orleans, weaving themes of Black Masking Indian traditions, parade culture, and native Louisiana wildlife into a visually stunning tribute to the city.

Born and raised in rural Louisiana, Moran’s childhood amid lush natural surroundings instilled a lifelong passion for capturing the region’s natural beauty in her art. Her designs often include motifs like magnolias, birds, and palmettos, offering a modern interpretation of classic Southern charm. Moran’s artistry merges intricate detail with bold vision, making her an ideal choice for this high-profile project.

"The Welcoming Committee" mural is designed to reflect the vibrancy and movement of life in New Orleans, offering a classical composition with contemporary flair. It highlights key components of New Orleans culture while showcasing the beauty of local flora and fauna. Themes of music, culinary arts, parade culture, and the city’s diverse heritage are central to the design.

The composition features diverse figures representing New Orleans culture. At the center is a Black Masking Indian Queen, or Mardi Gras Indian, extending her arms in a regal and welcoming gesture. She is flanked by musicians symbolizing brass bands and jazz traditions, a Grand Marshall leading the parade, and a range of characters embodying the city’s culinary arts, parade culture, and music heritage. These include a chef with local delicacies, a Zulu parade participant, a young drummer, and a spirited violinist playing Cajun or Creole music.

Native plants such as irises, palmettos, magnolias, and sassafras create a lush backdrop, while wildlife like alligators, egrets, and pelicans add life to the composition. Cypress trees draped in Spanish moss frame the mural, connecting it to the surrounding landscape.

Decorative elements unique to New Orleans, such as Victorian shotgun house woodwork and wrought iron designs, adorn the mural’s borders, further grounding the piece in its local context.

Moran expressed her gratitude on social media, saying, “My cup is overflowing with gratitude for being blessed with the opportunity to share my art, at this scale, with New Orleans and the world. Stay tuned for the second phase and expansion of this mural after Mardi Gras. If you can believe it, we have even more to give y’all!”