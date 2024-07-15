Login
Retail

Renovations and Improvements Complete at Tchoupitoulas Walmart

July 15, 2024   |By
At a July 12 ribbon-cutting event, Walmart representatives gave $1,000 grants to local nonprofits Royal Roots, Ryan’s Giving Tree and New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter. Extensive renovations are complete at Walmart's Tchoupitoulas Street location, known internally as "store 5022." (Photo provided by Walmart)

NEW ORLEANS — On July 12, Walmart executives and employees hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street.

The retailer said the multi-million-dollar remodel is one of many scheduled for stores Louisiana in 2024. 

New features and amenities at the Tchoupitoulas Walmart, which is referred to internally as “store 5022,” include a new interior and exterior paint job, expanded aisles, new landscaping in the parking lot, an expanded online grocery pickup area, remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, new lighting, new signage, a remodeled vision center and a remodeled electronics department.

Walmart said it has 138 stores in Louisiana and that it employs more than 36,000 people in the state.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

