Renovations and Improvements Complete at Tchoupitoulas Walmart

NEW ORLEANS — On July 12, Walmart executives and employees hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street.

The retailer said the multi-million-dollar remodel is one of many scheduled for stores Louisiana in 2024.

New features and amenities at the Tchoupitoulas Walmart, which is referred to internally as “store 5022,” include a new interior and exterior paint job, expanded aisles, new landscaping in the parking lot, an expanded online grocery pickup area, remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, new lighting, new signage, a remodeled vision center and a remodeled electronics department.

Walmart said it has 138 stores in Louisiana and that it employs more than 36,000 people in the state.