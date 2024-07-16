Renovation Complete at Copeland’s in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS — Copeland’s of New Orleans has completed a $1.4 million renovation of its 8,900-square-foot Slidell location, which first opened its doors in 1985. The work follows the renovations of the restaurant chain’s Covington and Kenner locations.

The Slidell restaurant now features a “modern New Orleans courtyard atmosphere” with new lighting, skylight fixtures, and new tables and chairs.

“We are excited to reveal our newly renovated Slidell location,” said Al Copeland Jr., the restaurant’s owner, in a press release. “This renovation is a testament to our dedication to continually evolving and improving our restaurants. We are grateful to our loyal customers in Slidell and the surrounding communities for their support, and we look forward to welcoming them back to experience the new and improved Copeland’s.”

The restaurant now has private dining rooms that can accommodate up to 45 guests and updates to its bar.

“As we renovated the entire restaurant, we were committed to maintaining and enhancing the beloved atmosphere of our bar area,” said Copeland. “Guests at the Slidell location have a special affinity for our bar, and it was a priority to ensure it remains comfortable and inviting — a place they will continue to love and frequent.”

On Aug. 22, the Slidell location will host an event to celebrate the renovation.