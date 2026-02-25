Renewbrook Takes Over PosiGen Solar Portfolio

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Renewbrook Energy has taken over a portfolio of residential solar systems previously operated by Louisiana-based installer PosiGen Solar following PosiGen’s decision to wind down most of its operations amid mounting financial pressure tied in part to federal clean energy tax credit rollbacks.

Portfolio Transfer Reshapes Regional Solar Market

The transaction transfers operational control and long-term asset management of thousands of leased residential solar systems to Renewbrook, which will now serve as the financial backer and portfolio operator.

PosiGen had built one of the Gulf South’s largest lease-based residential solar platforms, targeting low- and moderate-income households with 20-year agreements requiring no upfront payments or credit checks. At its peak, the company installed nearly 30,000 systems across 15 states.

Renewbrook’s takeover stabilizes those existing revenue-generating assets while consolidating them under a national renewable energy operator backed by Brookfield’s broader renewable power business, a global infrastructure investor with billions deployed in clean energy assets.

“We are excited to welcome our new customers,” said Michael Botha, chief executive officer at Renewbrook Energy. “Our focus is to provide a high-quality experience for customers across our fleet. We are pleased to partner with Omnidian to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing customer care, with Omnidian providing expert technical services and support.”

Servicing Shift to National Provider Renewbrook

As part of the transition, Renewbrook has contracted with Omnidian, a national residential solar service firm that supports hundreds of thousands of systems across the country. Omnidian will handle monitoring, maintenance and technical servicing for the portfolio.

“Our priority is to provide continuity for previous PosiGen customers. This includes ensuring these solar systems continue to operate safely, reliably, and as expected — by seamlessly delivering the professional monitoring, maintenance, and technical support the customers were promised,” said Mark Liffmann, co-founder and CEO of Omnidian. “These solar systems remain valuable, operational assets that require professional care. Our focus is on helping our customers feel supported while protecting long-term system performance and delivering ROI for clients like Renewbrook Energy.”

Existing payment structures will remain in place, with autopay arrangements continuing uninterrupted and online payments redirected to Renewbrook’s servicing platform.

Who Is Renewbrook?

Renewbrook Energy develops, owns and operates residential solar and battery storage assets across more than 15 states and Washington, DC. The company focuses on distributed energy investments designed to generate long-term contracted revenue streams while lowering household energy costs.

PosiGen’s Rapid Rise — and Fall

PosiGen’s collapse follows years of rapid expansion that left the company highly exposed to capital markets and federal incentive policy. That exposure intensified as the Trump administration shifted away from renewable energy priorities, scaling back programs such as Solar for All, the $7 billion Inflation Reduction Act initiative aimed at expanding solar access for low-income and disadvantaged households.

Founded in 2011, the company relied heavily on state and federal tax credits to support its lease-based model. Backed by a $200 million investment from Brookfield Asset Management — bringing Brookfield’s total stake since 2023 to $600 million — PosiGen scaled aggressively across multiple states.

But by August 2025, mounting liquidity pressures came to a head when the company defaulted on its credit facility after struggling to secure long-term capital. It announced 166 layoffs in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes and warned that dozens more Louisiana jobs were at risk as it prepared to shut down most operations. Working capital had become tied up in contracted installations, further straining cash flow.

Industry analysts tied the company’s failure in part to federal policy changes rolling back provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, including ending the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit in 2025 and phasing out the Commercial Clean Energy Investment Credit by 2027.

Renewable energy companies across the Gulf South had expanded staffing and project pipelines under the earlier incentive structure, creating what some executives describe as a “credit cliff” as those benefits are withdrawn.

Local solar executive Troy von Otnott said the abrupt policy reversal destabilized financing markets for renewable energy projects, discouraging investment and forcing companies to scale back.

With its business model closely linked to federal incentives and tax equity markets, the changed policy and capital environment ultimately forced PosiGen to wind down most operations.