Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Renewbrook Takes Over PosiGen Solar Portfolio

February 25, 2026   |By
Renewbrook Takes Over PosiGen Solar Portfolio
Renewbrook Takes Over PosiGen Solar Portfolio. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Renewbrook Energy has taken over a portfolio of residential solar systems previously operated by Louisiana-based installer PosiGen Solar following PosiGen’s decision to wind down most of its operations amid mounting financial pressure tied in part to federal clean energy tax credit rollbacks. Portfolio Transfer Reshapes Regional Solar Market The transaction transfers operational

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter