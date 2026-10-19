Renewable Energy Faces Crossroads in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Renewable energy emerged as a recurring theme at Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum, held Sept. 28–30 in New Orleans, as Louisiana confronts unprecedented electricity demand driven by a surge in industrial investment and data center development.

The forum drew more than 2,000 attendees to examine the state’s growing energy needs and the technologies and investments required to meet them. Louisiana Economic Development reported more than $183 billion in announced capital investment in 2026 as of Sept. 10, including major data center projects planned by Meta, Amazon and Hut 8.

“What was more interesting to me was how often renewable energy entered conversations that were not specifically about renewables,” said Jeff Arnold, Director of Powering Louisiana an initiative of the Southern Renewable Energy Association (SREA).

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Arnold attributed the growing interest to two economic pressures: major industrial investors’ sustainability goals and the need to bring additional electricity generation online quickly. Utility-scale solar, he said, can be developed faster than some conventional power plants.

“That is important because this conversation is increasingly being driven by economics rather than politics,” Arnold wrote in an Oct. 5 commentary about the forum.

Renewable Energy Opportunities and Setbacks

Although oil and natural gas have historically dominated the nation’s energy industry, renewables and battery storage account for most new utility-scale generating and storage capacity planned for 2026. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, developers expect to add a record 86 gigawatts, with solar accounting for 51%, battery storage 28% and wind 14%, compared with approximately 7% for natural gas.

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Despite uncertainty surrounding offshore wind development, Louisiana businesses could still benefit from projects elsewhere in the country. State Rep. Joseph Orgeron said at the Tulane forum that Louisiana shipyards could build specialized vessels, manufacturers could produce components, and marine service companies and ports could support offshore construction.

“In short, Louisiana’s offshore oil and gas industry didn’t leave us unprepared for the next generation of offshore energy. It helped build the workforce and infrastructure to compete,” Arnold wrote.

Federal Policy Complicates Renewable Energy Expansion

The Trump administration’s changes to federal energy and environmental policies are creating additional uncertainty for renewable developers, including those pursuing offshore wind projects.

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In August, the administration canceled an offshore wind lease south of Lake Charles held by German energy company RWE as part of a $1.22 billion settlement covering the company’s leases in Louisiana, New York and California. RWE said it had invested more than $1 billion in its U.S. offshore wind leases and related development before concluding the projects could not obtain permits in the foreseeable future.

The settlement illustrates how federal energy policy can influence investment decisions. Following the agreement to relinquish its offshore wind leases, RWE announced $1.2 billion in natural gas-related investments, including $900 million for an indirect 16% stake in the Louisiana LNG project and a separate $300 million agreement to reserve turbines for future U.S. power generation projects.

The agreement has also prompted opposition from California officials. On Sept. 1, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Energy Commission issued a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Department of the Interior and RWE, alleging that the $1.22 billion settlement improperly uses federal taxpayer funds to cancel offshore wind leases and redirect investment toward fossil fuel projects. California argues that the agreement violates federal offshore leasing law and threatens investments in ports, manufacturing and jobs tied to offshore wind development.

Federal policy changes have also extended to emissions regulations. On Sept. 14, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized the repeal of most of the Biden administration’s 2024 greenhouse gas emission standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants and proposed eliminating the remaining requirements. The EPA estimates the finalized rollback will save approximately $310 billion, while opponents warn it could increase emissions and associated health risks. A coalition of states and local governments sued the EPA on Oct. 1.

Development Challenges in Louisiana

Renewable energy projects in Louisiana also face obstacles getting connected to the electricity grid. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which oversees the regional power grid, has a backlog of proposed projects awaiting studies and approvals needed to connect to the system. Those delays can slow development even when companies are ready to build new generating facilities.

Solar development has also encountered local opposition. In August, the Vernon Parish Police Jury approved a temporary moratorium on solar farm development in unincorporated areas of the parish, following residents’ concerns about a proposed large-scale project. Separately, a Louisiana law enacted in 2025 requires solar facilities covering 75 acres or more to obtain state permits and meet siting requirements, adding another layer of regulatory review for developers.

Grid connection delays and a changing permitting landscape can complicate investment decisions.

“Investors can price risk, but they struggle to price uncertainty,” Arnold wrote. “When the rules change after millions have been spent, the impact doesn’t stop at a single project—it influences future investment decisions.”

Conventional power generation faces its own delays. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member David LaCerte said at the Tulane forum that natural gas turbine equipment backlogs stretch for years. For Arnold, this reinforces the potential value of developing solar and other resources while conventional plants are being built.

“If one resource takes years longer to deploy, then we should be developing other resources while it is being built,” Arnold said.

Grid Planning and Public Participation

A white paper released Oct. 12 by Powering Louisiana, the Southeastern Wind Coalition, Greater New Orleans Inc. and the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette identified electricity affordability, grid reliability and economic growth as interconnected challenges.

The report warned that heavy reliance on natural gas could expose customers to fuel-price volatility.

“Louisiana’s competitiveness depends on scaling sustainable fuels, decarbonizing our industries, and bringing reliable clean power online,” said Salem Habte, director of business development and innovation at Greater New Orleans Inc.

The report also emphasized treating the grid as economic infrastructure, particularly as industrial companies increasingly consider electricity availability when selecting locations.

“Wind energy, in combination with natural gas, nuclear, solar, and other technologies, can create a resilient energy grid that maximizes the benefits and minimizes the risks of each of these technologies,” said Madelyn Smith, senior program manager at the Southeastern Wind Coalition. “Our systems are strongest when we have a diversity of options available at any given moment.”

Arnold argued that developers should engage landowners, residents and local officials early.

“Developers need to know the rules. Communities deserve to know what is being proposed. Landowners deserve to understand how a project may affect their property. And elected officials need accurate information early enough in the process to make informed decisions,” he said. “Community engagement cannot begin at the public hearing.”