Renee Stuart Joins Roux Advertising Ownership Group

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Roux Advertising announced Renee Stuart has joined its ownership group. For more than two decades, Stuart has shaped the agency’s work with clarity, discipline and accountability.

A driving force behind Roux’s approach of placing client outcomes and their revenue growth as the focus, Stuart has long delivered results for clients and strengthened internal systems. She has also reinforced Roux’s belief that marketing must solve real business problems, not simply generate activity.

“This decision was rooted in performance and trust,” said Eric Morgan, founder and owner of Roux Advertising. “Renee has long operated with an ownership mindset by connecting strategy to execution, holding the work accountable and doing what’s right for our clients and our team. Making her an owner simply aligns responsibility with reality.”

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A strategic presence within the agency, Stuart oversees Roux’s media buying team and leads broadcast, cable and radio strategies. She also holds unmatched industry instincts that power deep market analysis and decision-making. Her background spans healthcare marketing, retail media strategy and buying, law firm positioning and media buying, political media, statewide public affairs initiatives, major national brands and complex regional campaigns. This experience consistently elevates Roux’s ability to deliver disciplined, outcome-driven marketing that makes media pay clients back as a revenue driver.

Beyond her role in client strategy, Stuart is an active contributor to the broader advertising community. She is a past president and current board member of the American Advertising Federation’s New Orleans Chapter, a fellow of Loyola University’s Institute of Politics and the Advertising Club of New Orleans’ 2011 Media Person of the Year.

Bringing Stuart into the ownership group strengthens Roux Advertising’s leadership foundation and positions the agency to continue delivering marketing that drives clarity, confidence and revenue-focused outcomes for the brands it serves.