Renaissance Publishing Wins 29 Awards at IRMA

NEW ORLEANS — Renaissance Publishing’s Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile magazines earned a combined 29 awards, including 11 Gold Awards, at the 2026 International Regional Magazine Awards (IRMA), recognizing the New Orleans-based publisher’s work in regional journalism, photography, design and storytelling.

The awards were presented Sept. 18 in Calgary, Alberta, during the 46th annual competition hosted by the International Regional Media Association (IRMA). IRMA recognized publications in 45 categories, with 166 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit placements awarded from 354 entries evaluated by 38 volunteer judges.

Louisiana Life received seven Gold Awards and 14 total awards, while Acadiana Profile earned four Gold Awards and 15 total awards. Louisiana Life was also named among the competition’s five leading Gold-winning publications, alongside Texas Highways, Arizona Highways, Adirondack Life and New Mexico Magazine.

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Both magazines were also finalists for Magazine of the Year in the circulation category of 34,999 or less. IRMA judges praised Acadiana Profile’s modern typography, photography and illustration, describing its design as comparable to that of a national magazine. Judges also recognized Louisiana Life’s photography and design, highlighting its “Hiding in Plain Sight” cover story for its exploration of Louisiana’s natural environment.

“I’m really excited about the recognition from IRMA Awards for both magazines,” said Reine Dugas, editor of Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile. “The Acadiana Profile Magazine and Louisiana Life Magazine teams work hard to create beautiful magazines, and we have an amazing group of writers and photographers that bring incredible work to every issue.”

IRMA Top Honors – Louisiana Life

Louisiana Life received seven Gold Awards across editorial, photography and design categories:

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Nature and Environment: “Hiding in Plain Sight”

Art and Culture Feature: “Mardi Gras Magic”

Hed & Dek: “Ducking and Weaving” (tie)

Magazine Writer of the Year: Kevin Rabalais

Art Direction of a Single Story: “Surf and Turf”

Cover: “Hiding in Plain Sight,” May/June 2025

Best Print Calendar: Louisiana Culinary Calendar

IRMA Top Honors – Acadiana Profile

Acadiana Profile received four Gold Awards:

Hed & Dek: “Fork Yeah” (tie)

Photo Series: “Hoop Net Fishing”

Portrait Series: “The Makers and the Music” (tie)

Overall Art Direction: Sarah Majeste

Acadiana Profile

Additional Awards

Beyond their Gold Awards, both publications received Silver, Bronze and Merit recognition.

Louisiana Life Silver Awards

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Overall Art Direction: Sarah Majeste

Food Feature: “Food Lovers Travel Guide”

Magazine Photographer of the Year: Danley Romero

Louisiana Life Bronze Awards

Photo Series: “Ducking and Weaving”

Website of the Year: louisianalife.com

Podcast: “Louisiana Insider”

Acadiana Profile Silver Awards

Nature and Environment: “Hoop Net Fishing”

Art and Culture Feature: “Trailblazers”

Magazine Photographer of the Year: Joseph Vidrine

Art Direction of a Single Story: “Light Recipes”

Department: “Home”

Food Feature: “Fork Yeah”

Acadiana Profile Bronze Awards

Special Focus: “The Food Issue”

Newsletter: Acadiana Profile Newsletter

Acadiana Profile Merit Awards

Cover: “A Field Guide to Summer,” June/July 2025

Website of the Year: acadianaprofile.com

National Winners Recognized

The competition’s Magazine of the Year awards went to Adirondack Life in the circulation category of 34,999 or less and Texas Highways in the circulation category of 35,000 or more. Judges recognized both publications for their photography, design and storytelling, with Texas Highways earning additional Gold Awards for its editorial coverage and Music Issue.

Other major winners included Arizona Highways, which received Gold for Website of the Year and Podcast, and New Mexico Magazine, which earned Gold for its newsletter and “Route 66 Centennial” brand innovation initiative. Avenue shared the Best Brand Innovation award for “Top 20 Under 20.”

Celebrating Regional Journalism

The awards concluded IRMA’s annual conference, held in partnership with the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association under the theme “Media That Matters.”

“The IRMA Awards celebrate the very best in regional magazine journalism in North America. Our magazine members are vital chronicles of place, people, history and community,” said Joyce Byrne, executive director of IRMA. “These awards recognize excellence in writing, visual art, editing, art direction and brand marketing. IRMA is honoured to bring these publications and their teams together to celebrate regional storytelling.”

Subscribe to the award-winning, bimonthly Louisiana Life to receive every printed issue, featuring food, travel, art, recipes, events and more around the state.

Subscribe to the award-winning Acadiana Profile Magazine to receive the printed bimonhtly issue featuring recipes, restaurants, things to do, local stories and more.