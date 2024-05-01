Renaissance Publishing Will Produce N.O. Chamber’s Annual Directory

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce announced that it has selected Renaissance Publishing (producer of Biz New Orleans) to create its annual directory. The decision follows a national search.

The New Orleans Chamber directory provides information on local businesses, services and attractions. It’s designed to connect individuals and businesses while promoting regional economic development. Biz New Orleans also will launch a digital campaign designed to boost the chamber’s membership.

“During our 20th anniversary year, we are thrilled to partner with Renaissance Publishing for the publication of our annual directory,” said Ashley Hilsman, New Orleans Chamber executive vice president, in a press release. “Their reputation for quality and their deep understanding of our community make them the perfect choice to take our directory to the next level.”

Renaissance Publishing is a national award-winning media company that publishes Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes, St. Charles Avenue, Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life. In addition to these titles, RenPub produces over 12 custom magazines for various organizations.

“We are honored to have been selected as the publisher for the chamber’s directory,” said Todd Matherne, RenPub CEO. “We look forward to working closely with the chamber and its members to create a directory that reflects the vibrant spirit of our city and serves as a valuable resource for all who call New Orleans home.”

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization that has more than 1,300 member businesses. Click here for more information.