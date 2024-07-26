Renaissance Publishing to Produce Program for Lafayette Arts Organization

LAFAYETTE, La. – Performing Arts Serving Acadiana has selected Renaissance Publishing (owner of Biz New Orleans) to publish its annual program.

“We are excited to partner with Renaissance Publishing for the program for our upcoming performances,” says Jacqueline Lyle, PASA’s executive director. “Their reputation for producing high-quality publications aligns perfectly with our goal of enriching the cultural life of Acadiana through outstanding performing arts experiences.”

PASA’s new season promises a diverse lineup of performances, including a variety of music, the return of opera, drama, circus and dance. The program produced by Renaissance Publishing will showcase detailed artist biographies, event schedules, and insightful editorial content, offering patrons a comprehensive guide to each performance.

Renaissance Publishing, which also produces Louisiana Life and Acadiana Profile, has decades of experience in the publishing industry. Its team of seasoned professionals is dedicated to producing high-quality, nationally award-winning publications that inform, inspire, and engage readers.

“We are honored to have been selected as the publisher for PASA’s program,” said Todd Matherne, publisher of Renaissance Publishing. “We look forward to working closely with the organization to create a program that celebrates the arts in Acadiana.”