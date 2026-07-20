Renaissance Publishing Earns Multiple Journalism Awards

Renaissance Publishing Editors | Press Club Awards 2026

NEW ORLEANS — Renaissance Publishing continued its strong showing at the Press Club of New Orleans’ 68th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards, earning honors across digital journalism, business reporting, design, photography and magazine publishing.

The awards recognized work from across Renaissance Publishing’s portfolio, including Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Magazine, Louisiana Life, New Orleans Bride and the company’s digital platforms.

“To receive so many awards for excellence in writing, print, and digital journalism — including both first- and second-place honors for Best News Website — is an incredible achievement and a proud moment for our entire team,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing. “These awards reflect Renaissance Publishing’s commitment to producing exceptional journalism across every platform and reinforce our position as an award-winning print and digital media company. We are grateful to the Press Club of New Orleans for this recognition and remain committed to delivering trusted, engaging and award-winning local journalism to our readers.”

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Top Digital Honors

Renaissance Publishing captured both of the top two spots in the Best News Website category. MyNewOrleans.com earned first place for the second consecutive year, while BizNewOrleans.com received second. The BizNewOrleans.com award recognized Associate News Editor Kelly Hite and Digital Media Editor Kelly Massicot, who also received third place for Best Blog for New Orleans Bride’s “Let Them Eat Cake.”

“Winning first place for Best Website is incredibly rewarding because it recognizes the dedication put into MyNewOrleans.com – and BizNewOrleans.com – every day,” said Kelly Massicot, Digital Media Editor. “While we may not be breaking news, we’re dedicated to bringing a uniquely New Orleans experience to our readers. The goal has always been to deliver more than headlines. Every article, guide and feature is designed to celebrate the culture, character and community that make this city unlike anywhere else. It’s a proud moment when that work is honored and celebrated.”

Biz New Orleans contributor and previous Press Club award winner Keith Twitchell received first place in Business Reporting for “Rising Up” and third place for “Pioneering Puppetry.”

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“Pioneering Puppetry” also earned recognition for its visual presentation. Art Director Sarah Majeste and photographer Edmund D. Fountain received first place for Best Layout and Design and second place for Best Cover. The feature previously earned national recognition from the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, making it one of Renaissance Publishing’s most decorated works this year. The judges praised the layout’s “great use of space, shapes and lines to tie in the main subject of the story.”

“I work on three different magazines so, for Biz New Orleans, I use themes and visuals that reflect strength and the nature of the business environment,” said Majeste.

Kelly Massicot – Renaissance Publishing Earns Multiple Journalism Awards.

Additional Honors

Other Renaissance Publishing publications also received recognition for writing, design and magazine excellence.

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Louisiana Life won first place in Lifestyle Reporting for Kevin Rabalais’ “Ducking and Weaving.” Jeffrey Roedel earned second place for Best Column for “Louisiana Made.”

Majeste also received third place for Best Cover with photographer David Joshua Jennings for Louisiana Life’s “Hiding in Plain Sight.” In addition, Louisiana Life, represented by Majeste and Editor Reine Dugas, placed third for Best Magazine, marking Majeste’s fourth award in this year’s competition.

New Orleans Magazine columnist Cynthea Corfah earned third place for “The Beat: A New Orleans Music Column.” Tiffani Reding Amedeo received second place for Best Layout and Design for “The New Orleans Kitchen,” and the New Orleans Magazine staff earned second place for Best Use of Facebook for its Brennan’s coverage.

The annual awards recognize excellence in professional and collegiate journalism, as well as television, print, digital media, public relations, photography, videography and radio.