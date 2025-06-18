Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Expo Announced

NEW ORLEANS — Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting the second annual Dive into Discovery remotely operated vehicle (ROV) expo at the New Canal Lighthouse July 8 – 12. This family-friendly event will feature six activities each day, designed to inspire curiosity about Lake Pontchartrain and STEM learning.

“This expo allows the public to learn more about what Pontchartrain Conservancy does across the 16 parishes that make up the basin as well as learn how fun science can be through ROV and STEM learning activities,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Our staff is expertly skilled in building and operating ROVs for the purpose of helping research the water quality of the Pontchartrain Basin.”

The Expo was created to bring more students and families to the New Canal Lighthouse while offering meaningful, hands-on science experiences. “Pontchartrain Conservancy saw an opportunity to combine STEM education with environmental awareness, using ROVs as an engaging tool to spark curiosity and introduce young minds to the importance of water quality and coastal restoration,” said Trail. “The goal is to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by showing how science, technology, and engineering play a vital role in protecting our natural resources.”

Daily Activities (no registration required, available each day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Underwater Cameras: Use remote cameras to observe aquatic life in Lake Pontchartrain

Use remote cameras to observe aquatic life in Lake Pontchartrain Coral Making: Make colorful corals and help us decorate the onsite pool

Make colorful corals and help us decorate the onsite pool Drive ROVs: Pilot submersible vehicles in the onsite pool and Lake Pontchartrain

Pilot submersible vehicles in the onsite pool and Lake Pontchartrain Hydraulic Arm: Learn how hydraulics work and operate a hydraulic arm

Learn how hydraulics work and operate a hydraulic arm Tactile Coding: Use hands-on programming kits to make buttons, keyboards and controllers

Use hands-on programming kits to make buttons, keyboards and controllers Circuitry: Build circuits to turn on lights and activate buzzers

“Pontchartrain Conservancy hopes that families and young participants walk away inspired—not just by the fun of driving ROVs or building circuits, but by a new or deepened interest in science and the environment,” said Trail. “The expo is designed to make STEM concepts exciting and approachable while also helping young people see themselves as scientists, engineers, and future problem-solvers. Ultimately, the goal is to plant the seeds for a lifelong connection to the environment and a commitment to caring for the Pontchartrain Basin and beyond.”

The program has expanded, adding new partnerships with local scout groups and other summer camps, with plans to expand further. “In the future, Pontchartrain Conservancy hopes to expand the program by working with additional camps and community organizations to reach even more children throughout the region,” said Trail. “The goal is to continue growing the expo as a fun, accessible entry point to science and environmental stewardship.”

ROVs for Research

ROVs can be used in many ways to carry out research and conservation work. “ROVs can be used to help retrieve samples from a water body area of interest that we couldn’t reach without a boat. We can also use them to check environmental changes in the geology or hydrology of areas of our Basin,” said Trail. “We can also use them to inspect artificial reefs that have been deployed to help create habitat for marine life in Lake Pontchartrain. In fact, at our Lighthouse visitors can see critters that live in the water right next to our dock, which is the most fun use for the public.”

Climate Change and Sea Level Rise

“Climate change and sea level rise are the biggest problems we face, much like all coastal areas now,” said Trail. “In Louisiana as well as our basin, we see subsidence as a major factor that is exacerbating the effects of sea level rise. When subsidence, or sinking land, is combined with rising sea levels, it makes for dire conditions.”

However, it’s not all bad news. “We have science-backed solutions to these problems that are already working, using nature to connect the Mississippi River to coastal marshes,” said Trail. “If we can implement these solutions on a large scale, we can preserve and protect Louisiana’s coast.”

Robotics and the Environment

“Exposing students to the connection between our local environment and robotics shows them how fun and interesting working with nature can be,” said Trail. “Long term, we hope these students and even their families will carry the baton to build the healthiest Basin possible in the future. This exposure plants the seed for them when they’re choosing careers, discussing current events, and even voting that Louisiana’s future depends on all of us protecting science for our coast.”

Admission for Dive into Discovery’s daily activities is $15 per person and includes access to the New Canal Lighthouse Museum.

For more information about the event, visit scienceforourcoast.org/events.

About Pontchartrain Conservancy

Pontchartrain Conservancy is a New Orleans-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to an environmentally sustainable, prosperous and resilient region. Our mission is to drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy. Pontchartrain Conservancy consists of a board of directors representing Lake Pontchartrain Basin parishes and regulatory agencies. For more information or to get involved, visit www.scienceforourcoast.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @PontchartrainConservancy and Twitter at @OurBasin.