Remotely Operated Vehicle Expo Hosted By Pontchartrain Conservancy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting the first-ever Dive into Discovery remotely operated vehicle (ROV) expo at the New Canal Lighthouse July 25 – 28. This family-friendly event will feature six activities each day for all ages ranging from driving ROVs to underwater cameras, as well as one additional activity each day specifically for grades 6 -12.

“We are excited to welcome the community out to the Lighthouse for some fun educational ROV and STEM learning activities,” said Kristi Trail, executive director of Pontchartrain Conservancy. “Our staff is expertly skilled in building and operating ROVs for the purpose of helping research the water quality of the Pontchartrain Basin. This event allows the public to learn more about what Pontchartrain Conservancy does across the 16 parishes that make up the basin as well as learn how fun science can be!”

Daily Activities (no registration required, available each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Underwater Cameras: Use remote cameras to observe aquatic life in Lake Pontchartrain

Use remote cameras to observe aquatic life in Lake Pontchartrain Coral Making: Make colorful corals and help us decorate the onsite pool

Make colorful corals and help us decorate the onsite pool Drive ROVs: Pilot submersible vehicles in the onsite pool and Lake Pontchartrain

Pilot submersible vehicles in the onsite pool and Lake Pontchartrain Hydraulic Arm: Learn how hydraulics work and operate a hydraulic arm

Learn how hydraulics work and operate a hydraulic arm Tactile Coding: Use hands-on programming kits to make buttons, keyboards and controllers

Use hands-on programming kits to make buttons, keyboards and controllers Circuitry: Build circuits to turn on lights and activate buzzers

Grade 6-12 Activities (registration required, 15 participants per day 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

July 25 – Buoyancy: This hands-on workshop introduces the principles of buoyancy and stability, guiding students through the design and construction of PVC frames that keep ROVs buoyant and stable underwater.

This hands-on workshop introduces the principles of buoyancy and stability, guiding students through the design and construction of PVC frames that keep ROVs buoyant and stable underwater. July 26 – Circuitry: Students will be introduced to fundamental concepts of electricity and circuitry as they design and assemble simple circuits that power and control ROVs.

Students will be introduced to fundamental concepts of electricity and circuitry as they design and assemble simple circuits that power and control ROVs. July 27 – Hydraulics: This workshop covers the basics of hydraulics, guiding students through the design and assembly of telescoping and hydraulic arms.

This workshop covers the basics of hydraulics, guiding students through the design and assembly of telescoping and hydraulic arms. July 28 – Programming: This hands-on workshop allows students to learn the basics of Arduino and coding for an underwater environment.

Admission for Dive into Discovery’s daily activities is $10 per person and includes access to the New Canal Lighthouse Museum. Admission for the four additional 6-12 grade classes is $25 per student.

For more information about the event and to sign up, please visit scienceforourcoast.org/events