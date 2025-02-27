Remodelers Council Mission Statement

The Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans strives to promote professionalism in the remodeling industry. We do this through education, information, and certification for the benefit of the public and our members.

Nicolas Zepeda is a multifaceted professional in the real estate industry, excelling as a builder, remodeler, and licensed contractor. His meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality shines through in his work, setting high standards in every project he undertakes. Currently, Nicolas serves as the president of the New Orleans Real Estate Investors Association. He also serves as the remodeler’s chair for the Louisiana Home Builders Association and as a Delegate to the National Home Builders Association. His diverse expertise and leadership roles highlight his dedication to the construction industry and his ability to deliver excellence across multiple facets of the field.

Now, as the Chair of the Remodelers Council at HBAGNO, Nicolas continues to leverage his extensive experience and passion for building and remodeling. His leadership and vision are instrumental in advancing the goals of the council, driving innovation, and fostering a collaborative environment that benefits both professionals and the community. His ongoing commitment to excellence ensures that the Remodelers Council remains at the forefront of industry standards and practices.