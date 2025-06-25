Registration Opens for Tulane’s Future of Energy Forum

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tulane University will host the second annual Future of Energy Forum from Sept. 10-12, gathering energy leaders from business, government, academia and beyond to explore the rapidly changing global energy landscape.



Registration is now open for the free event, which connects global energy expertise to the realities shaping the industry’s growth and transformation in Louisiana, one of the world’s leading hubs for energy production, expansion and innovation.



The forum will feature three days of programming including keynote speaker sessions, in-depth discussion panels and industry networking opportunities on Tulane’s campus in uptown New Orleans. This year’s theme “Powering the Future: Innovation, Competition and Collaboration“ will spotlight how new technologies, evolving markets and regional partnerships are shaping the future of the industry.

“As global energy demand surges—from industrial expansion to the rise of artificial intelligence—the need for bold, innovative solutions has never been greater,” said Tulane University President Michael A. Fitts. “As a leading research university in the heart of a global energy hub, Tulane is uniquely positioned to bring together the brightest minds across science, policy and industry to drive practical, forward-looking strategies for a secure, sustainable and competitive energy future.”

The inaugural Future of Energy Forum in 2024 drew nearly 1,000 participants and featured panels on decarbonization, grid resilience, global security and technology commercialization. With a focus on real-world impact, the forum’s approach emphasizes pragmatic, all-of-the-above energy strategies that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Tulane Future of Energy Forum Highlights

Highlights of the 2025 Forum will include:

The Forum Stages — Over 30 keynotes and panels on three stages featuring influential voices from across the energy ecosystem. Programming will follow three thematic tracks: innovation, competition and collaboration.

— Over 30 keynotes and panels on three stages featuring influential voices from across the energy ecosystem. Programming will follow three thematic tracks: innovation, competition and collaboration. The Exchange — A new interactive space inside the A. B. Freeman School of Business showcasing research, technologies and demonstrations.

— A new interactive space inside the A. B. Freeman School of Business showcasing research, technologies and demonstrations. Networking Events and Sponsor Lounge — Spaces designed for connection, content creation and career exploration across the energy sector.

Tulane Future of Energy Forum Panels

The 2025 panels will explore high-stakes issues shaping the energy sector — from the role of blue hydrogen and carbon capture to the resilience of the transmission grid amid rising demand and Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption.

Topics include international trade dynamics such as carbon border adjustments and U.S.-China energy relations, critical mineral strategies and battery supply chains, permitting and infrastructure investment and the rise of fusion and smart grid technologies. Leaders will also examine global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) flows, hydrogen diplomacy, workforce development and cross-border alliances that are redefining energy security, competitiveness and innovation.

Tulane Future of Energy Forum Speakers

Speakers include Cole Ashman, founder and CEO of Pila Energy; Dan Brouillette, former U.S. Secretary of Energy; Metin Cakanyildirim of the University of Texas at Dallas; Jeff Cantin, CEO of First Solar; Jane Chen, co-founder and CEO of Stepwise; Pierre Conner of the Tulane Energy Institute; Brian Edwards, dean of Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts; Randy Ebner, former general counsel at Exxon Mobil; Monique Edwards of the Edwards Law Group; Tommy Faucheux, president of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association; Josh Fleig, chief innovation officer of Louisiana Economic Development; Ludovico Feoli, director of the Center for Inter-American Policy and Research; Roger W. Jenkins, energy executive and board director; Jeff Hales of the University of Texas at Austin; Jay Hakes, author and historian; S. T. Hsieh, director of the US-China Energy and Environmental Technology Center; Gary “Hoov” Hoover of Tulane’s Murphy Institute; Walter Isaacson, bestselling author and professor of history at Tulane; Sahil Jain of Newlab; Hunter Johnston of Steptoe; Imad Khan of Winston & Strawn; former Sen. Mary Landrieu of Van Ness Feldman; James Maguire of Holland & Knight; Fariba Mamaghani and Ganapathi S. Narayanamoorthy of the A.B. Freeman School of Business; Anna Robertson, co-founder of The Cool Down; Eric Smith of the Tulane Energy Institute, Frédéric G. Sourgens of the Tulane Center for Energy Law; Louisiana state Sen. Jeremy Stine; Stephen Swiber, chief resilience officer of the State of Louisiana; Greg Upton of the LSU Center for Energy Studies; Bobby Tudor, founder and CEO of Artemis Energy Partners; Anu Varadharajan of KPMG; and Randel Young of Charles River Associates and the Tulane Center for Energy Law.

Tulane Future of Energy Forum Sponsors

The forum is sponsored by ENFRA, Shell USA, Vistra Corp. and The Southern Renewable Energy Association.

For more information about the 2025 Future of Energy Forum, including registration and a full list of speakers, visit: https://energyforum.tulane.edu.