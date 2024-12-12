Registration Now Open for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Attendee registration is now open for New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the city’s leading celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. It returns for its 14th year the week of March 24-29, 2025. The annual, free event connecting the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be co-produced by The Idea Village and, for the first time, The Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development (CECD) at Loyola University’s College of Business. Early registration is encouraged to secure spots for the NOEW Summit from March 27-28, featuring highly anticipated sessions, networking opportunities, and key events. Register at NOEW.org.

NOEW is also currently accepting applications for speakers and events. Applications for Speaker Slots, the Entrepreneur’s Showcase, and NOEW in Your Neighborhood will remain open until December 20, 2024. Those interested in participating can learn more and apply at noew.org/applications-2025.

“NOEW stands as the cornerstone event for entrepreneurial innovation in New Orleans and the Gulf South,” said Bobby Savoie, Dean of the College of Business at Loyola University and accomplished entrepreneur.

“As a vital catalyst for our business community, NOEW brings together visionaries, founders, and industry leaders to strengthen our entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our partnership with The Idea Village, Loyola is advancing NOEW’s mission to transform New Orleans into a leading hub for entrepreneurship, making this a must-attend event for anyone serious about business growth in our region. The festival’s impact on developing the next generation of entrepreneurs and fostering economic vitality in our community cannot be overstated,” said Savoie.

The city’s top organizations focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation will lead programming for NOEW 2025. They include the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University, The Beach at UNO, The CECD, GNO, Inc., The Idea Village, Nieux Society, Tulane University Innovation Institute, and Xavier University. Each of these partners will host flagship programming, showcasing groundbreaking ideas, fostering collaboration, and fueling the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University and NOEW will be hosted during the same week, aligning their events to create an even bigger draw for those looking to celebrate culture, innovation, big ideas, and books.

To date, NOEW’s programming includes the below. Schedule subject to change:

Monday, March 24

Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University will host the Tulane Business Model Competition Semi-Finals . Here, top student-run ventures from across the nation will compete for $125,000 in cash prizes​.

The Beach at UNO will host the Leading Future Energy Programming , featuring panels, an AI-driven showcase, and a vibrant evening networking event​.

Nieux Society welcomes NOEW attendees for badge pick-up and The Beach’s event.

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Tuesday, March 25

Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University hosts the Tulane Business Model Competition Finals . IDEAcorps MBA Consulting Challenge takes place on Loyola’s Campus, where top MBA teams collaborate with local startups in a pitch competition that offers more than $30,000 in prizes​​.



Nieux Society welcomes NOEW attendees for badge pick-up .

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Wednesday, March 26

GNO, Inc. will present the WorkNOLA Talent Den x Work in Tech . This event offers tech talent networking, recruitment opportunities, and an engaging double-header meetup​. Tulane University Innovation Institute will host Innovation Day, featuring a $50K Demo Day pitch competition, an entrepreneurial keynote speaker, a Tulane Ventures panel, and the Taylor Changemaker Showcase, which highlights social innovation projects. The Idea Village hosts the invitation-only 3rd Coast Venture Summit, location TBD.



Nieux Society welcomes NOEW attendees for badge pick-up .

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Thursday, March 27

The action moves to the Loyola Campus for the 2-day NOEW Summit , which is the core NOEW programming of panels, speakers, founder’s stories, and networking previously held at Gallier Hall. Entrepreneur’s Showcase on Loyola Campus. The Idea Village hosts the invitation-only 3rd Coast Venture Summit, location TBD.



Book Fest’s keynote at Tulane University.

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Friday, March 28

NOEW Summit programming, panels, speakers, and other events continue on Loyola Campus.

The Idea Village hosts IDEApitch competition on Loyola Campus. Entrepreneur’s Showcase on Loyola Campus.



Book Fest continues its programming at Tulane University.

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Saturday, March 29

Book Fest continues its programming at Tulane University.

NOEW in your Neighborhood at venues around town.

Rebecca Conwell, President and CEO of The Beach at UNO, is looking forward to NOEW 2025. “The Beach at UNO is thrilled to be part of such a visionary group of leaders shaping NOEW 2025. With universities, founders, and innovators working together with The Idea Village, this year’s event is poised to be a gumbo moment — rich with diverse perspectives on all the factors impacting our industries,” said Conwell.

“At the Tulane Innovation Institute, our commitment to entrepreneurship in New Orleans is more than just supporting individual ventures; it’s about investing in the growth of a vibrant ecosystem where knowledge sharing, mentorship, and strategic partnerships open doors for ambitious entrepreneurs,” said Kimberly Gramm of the Tulane University Innovation Institute.

“Together with our community of innovators, we’re driving meaningful economic impact and advancing ideas that have the power to reshape our region,” said Gramm.

For free NOEW Summit registration and speaker/event applications, visit NOEW.org.