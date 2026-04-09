NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company has officially opened early registration for the 2026 New Orleans Community Games, a new corporate and community competition designed to promote workforce wellness, teamwork and service. Beginning this month, registered teams can begin competing in a series of events and challenges leading up to the Community Games, which will culminate on Friday, Nov. 13, at City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium and throughout City Park as part of Fit Fête New Orleans.

The Community Games is a multi-sport event at Tad Gormley Stadium where companies and organizations can participate in competitive sports, skills challenges, free play, team building and other point-earning opportunities. Additionally, participants can compete in Community Games challenges and other events throughout the spring, summer and fall earning points to earn their place on the leaderboard ahead of the WellNXT Festival on Nov. 13 at City Park. This free event – which will feature opening and closing ceremonies, award presentations, corporate and athlete villages, live entertainment, team-building exercises, and more – is open to the public. Companies and organizations are encouraged to register early, and start earning points now.

Developed in partnership with City Park Conservancy, Premier Event Management and WellNXT, the Community Games will bring together companies, organizations, and community groups from across the region to compete in a multi-sport format while participating in service-driven initiatives that support the broader community.

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“New Orleans & Company is excited to host this inaugural event in an effort to fuel transformation,” said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “This is more than a series of events. It’s a movement. A moment where business meets betterment. Where beads, beats and balance collide. Where we say yes to living whole – not just on race day or game day, but every day.​ It’s our effort to join with valued partners to support the New Orleans workforce in living longer, stronger, and more fulfilled lives. We’re modeling what it means to eat with care, and we’re building a blueprint that other cities will follow.”

On Friday, Nov. 13, the competition will culminate in a full day of team sports, individual challenges, and team-building activities designed to encourage collaboration, movement and friendly competition ahead of the New Orleans Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 14.

In addition to athletic events, the Community Games will emphasize service and community impact, including a blood drive and food collection initiative. The day will also feature opening and closing ceremonies and an Athletes Village Health Expo within the footprint of a two-day festival focusing on several pillars of health and wellness.

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“We’re building an experience that goes beyond competition,” said Sam Joffray, Event Development & Production Executive of New Orleans & Company. “The Community Games bring together movement, service, and celebration in a way that reflects the energy and culture of New Orleans, creating something people will want to be part of year after year. It’s designed to be accessible, engaging, and meaningful for teams across the region. Whether competing in the Community Games, running in the New Orleans Marathon, or attending the free NOLA WELLNXT Festival, Fit Fête weekend will have something for everyone.”

The Community Games reflect a broader effort to connect workforce wellbeing with community vitality, recognizing that healthier employees, stronger teams, and engaged organizations contribute to a more resilient and thriving New Orleans.

Hosted across City Park, the event highlights the role of public spaces in fostering connections and supporting active lifestyles, creating a shared experience that blends competition, culture, and community.

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For more information on the Community Games and all Fit Fête events, and to register your organization, visit NOLAFitFete.com.