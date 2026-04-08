CHALMETTE, La (press release) – Spotlight St. Bernard is the business expo and job fair in St. Bernard Parish, which aims to showcase the vibrant local business community and connecting job seekers with exciting career opportunities.

This event brings together businesses of all sizes, industries and expertise to highlight their services, network with peers, and engage with the community. Whether you’re a business owner looking to grow, a professional seeking your next big opportunity, or a resident eager to learn more about what St. Bernard has to offer, Spotlight St. Bernard is the place to be.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 4 – 7 p.m.

Location: Val Riess Complex

1101 Magistrate St. Chalmette, LA 70043

- Sponsors -

Why Participate?

Increase Brand Visibility: Present your products and services to a broad audience, enhancing your brand’s recognition.

Network with Peers: Engage with fellow business leaders, fostering collaborations and partnerships.

Recruit Top Talent: Access a pool of qualified job seekers eager to contribute to your company’s success.

Support Community Growth: Play a pivotal role in driving economic development within St. Bernard Parish.

Register