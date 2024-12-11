Register Now for Rental Property Owners Webinar on Healthy Homes Certification in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, rental property owners in Orleans Parish will be required to register for a Healthy Homes Certificate of Compliance, a key part of the City’s effort to ensure safe, habitable, and healthy rental housing. This new requirement, part of the Healthy Homes Ordinance passed in November 2022, aims to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of residents by enforcing minimum rental standards for all housing units.

Property owners must apply for the Certificate of Compliance through the City’s online portal, accessible via the OneStopApp. The registration process will be rolled out in phases, with deadlines based on the number of units on each property:

Parcels with 50+ dwelling units : Was due Feb. 15, 2024

: Was due Feb. 15, 2024 Parcels with 4-49 dwelling units : Was due Aug.15, 2024

: Was due Aug.15, 2024 Parcels with 1-3 dwelling units: Due Jan. 1, 2025 – Feb. 15, 2025

There are no fees for timely registration, though late applications will incur a fee.

- Sponsors -

Informational Sessions for Property Owners

To help property owners understand the new requirements, the City of New Orleans’ Healthy Homes Administration is hosting two online information sessions in December. These sessions will provide guidance on how to register and explain the basics of the program.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. (Online)

at 2 p.m. (Online) Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. (Online)

Interested property owners can register for the sessions through the City’s website.

What Does the Healthy Homes Program Require?

Under the Healthy Homes Ordinance, rental properties must meet a set of minimum standards to ensure the health and safety of tenants. These standards include:

Operable fire and smoke detection systems

Carbon monoxide detectors

Functional plumbing (kitchen sinks, bathtubs, showers, toilets)

Hot and cold running water in all bathrooms and kitchens

Properly functioning heating and cooling systems

Safe electrical systems and appliances

Structural integrity to prevent dampness or deterioration

Rodent-free and mold-free living environments

Failure to meet these standards could result in fines, and landlords must renew their Healthy Homes Certificate of Compliance every two years.

Tenant Rights and Complaint Process

Tenants can file complaints about potential violations of the Minimum Property Maintenance Code by calling 3-1-1 or visiting nola311.org. The ordinance provides tenants with protection from retaliation when they report issues with their rental units.

How to Register

Rental property owners can begin their registration process online at the OneStopApp. After logging in, select “Healthy Homes” to start the application, which will be processed by the Department of Safety and Permits. For assistance with registration, property owners can contact the City’s Healthy Homes program at healthyhomesregistration@nola.gov.

- Sponsors -

For more details on the Healthy Homes Ordinance, rental property owners and tenants can visit the City’s website or contact the Healthy Homes Administration directly at (504) 658-7133 or healthyhomes@nola.gov.