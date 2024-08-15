Regional Training Partnership Awarded $5.75M by U.S. Department of Labor

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership (GNOIP) – a collaborative effort led by Delgado Community College in partnership with Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, and Greater New Orleans, Inc. – has been awarded $5.75 million by the Department of Labor’s Strengthening Community College initiative. This substantial funding, one of 16 awards issued to colleges in 14 states, will improve access to infrastructure-related careers for historically underrepresented students in Southeast Louisiana.

“This funding provides a remarkable opportunity for community colleges to build capacity and prepare students for infrastructure careers. As the lead college for this consortium, we are excited to work with our community college partners, Greater New Orleans, Inc., workforce investment boards and business/industry partners,” said Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ph.D., in a press release. “This grant will help Delgado Community College build upon our current successes while also reimagining infrastructure-related programs, such as clean energy, advanced manufacturing and electrical vehicle technology. Supporting and strengthening the infrastructure-related skills pipeline will improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area.”

Over $10B in funding for infrastructure projects has been announced statewide, as created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). This creates an unprecedented opportunity to modernize the region’s aging infrastructure while building generational wealth in southeast Louisiana. GNOIP will complement these federal investments and maximize workforce capacity within the region to deliver transformational projects, from emissions reduction to roadway construction and coastal restoration.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which will allow us to make significant strides in ensuring that underserved students in Southeast Louisiana have equitable access to infrastructure-related careers,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The collaborative efforts of our community colleges, workforce development boards, and employers will create a robust pipeline of skilled workers ready to take on the challenges of today’s infrastructure projects.”

Delgado will develop a curriculum in partnership with the other Louisiana Community and Technical College System colleges that will provide a clear pathway of coursework and/or training credentials, ensuring alignment with industry demand. The academic program will meet employer-validated work readiness standards and competencies, preparing students with the necessary skills for the workforce.

GNO, Inc. will serve as the sector convener, project manager, and data aggregator. Leveraging its extensive network and relationships with employers and stakeholders, GNO, Inc. will provide labor market information, facilitate discussions among schools and employers, and compile ongoing data from each of the colleges.

“Northshore Technical Community College is proud to be a key partner in the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership, alongside Delgado Community College, Nunez Community College, and River Parishes Community College,” said Dr. James Carlson, Chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College. “This consortium aims to provide essential training and access to Good Jobs for residents across the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region. By addressing workforce gaps in high-demand sectors such as construction, energy, transportation, and logistics, we are committed to preparing a skilled workforce to meet the region’s unique infrastructure challenges and opportunities. Our collective efforts will foster economic growth and resilience, ensuring a prosperous future for the communities we serve.”

The initiative will address representation gaps in targeted occupations by removing barriers to program enrollment, completion, and employment for underserved students, ensuring they benefit equitably from recent infrastructure investments and associated career prospects. The GNOIP will also work in collaboration with the region’s workforce developments: Tri-Parish Works, Jefferson Parish Workforce Connection, and the New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development.

The partnership will open doors for students and graduates through referrals for wraparound support, and participation in career pathways that confer industry-based credentials validated by employer partners, both of which will maximize Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding. Employers will have a regional “front door” to provide input into curricula and provide access to talented students and graduates. This will ensure that programs remain relevant, offer employer-validated hands-on learning opportunities, and integrate student perspectives through Student Advisory Councils.

“Nunez Community College is focused on collaborating and meeting workforce needs for our industry partners,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Chancellor of Nunez Community College. “Given the increasing LNG export capacity concentrated on the Gulf Coast, this grant award will allow Nunez to incorporate cutting-edge technologies that are relevant in this burgeoning field. By delivering state-of-the-art training in liquified natural gas production, we can ensure that our students are work-ready and prepared to make immediate, impactful contributions to the industries driving our nation’s energy diversification.”

Targeted occupations for good jobs include bus and truck mechanics, diesel engine specialists, heavy and tractor-trailer drivers, construction equipment operators, automotive service technicians and mechanics, electrical power-line installers and repairers, petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators and gaugers, chemical technicians, industrial machinery mechanics, and millwrights.

“We are honored to be a part of the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership and grateful for the Department of Labor’s generous support,” said Chancellor Quintin Taylor of River Parishes Community College. “This funding will allow us to create innovative and inclusive educational pathways, particularly within our industrial maintenance programs, that prepare our students for rewarding careers in infrastructure. By working together with our community college partners and industry leaders, we are committed to fostering a skilled workforce that will not only drive the economic growth and development of our region, but also engage with those members of our community who need these opportunities the most. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have access to high-quality education and the opportunity to contribute to the modernization of our infrastructure.”

By enhancing access to good jobs, fostering employer engagement, and implementing data-driven equity metrics, this collaborative effort will provide aspiring workers with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in high-demand careers. Through this focused partnership, GNOIP is poised to make a lasting impact on the region’s economic prosperity and workforce diversity, while addressing longstanding infrastructure issues.