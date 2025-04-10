Regional Economic Development Corporation Releases Trends Report

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) has released the latest edition of their digital research publication, The AnalyST. This economic trends report highlights important data-driven indicators that were seen across our local, state, and national economies during the fourth quarter of 2024. Although these economic landscapes continue to evolve, this quarterly report offers an opportunity to look back, underscoring the dynamic shifts that were influencing industries, employment trends, and financial markets.

With key research insights from our economic advisors at Economic Leadership, LLC, a national economic development and strategic planning consultancy group, The AnalyST covers a range of topics including inflation, the labor market, housing trends, consumer spending, and other industry-specific information.

Key Findings:

Moderate Inflation Trends: Inflation remained steady, with core consumer prices stabilizing after previous fluctuations. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have contributed to controlled economic growth while mitigating inflationary pressures.

Labor Market Developments: Unemployment in both services and manufacturing industries increased slightly; however, overall unemployment numbers remained steady, trending below the metro, state, and national averages. Notably, the technology and healthcare industries demonstrated robust hiring trends.

Consumer Confidence & Spending: Consumer confidence saw a mild increase, driving retail and service sector performance. E-commerce maintained its upward trajectory, reflecting evolving purchasing behaviors.

Market Adjustments & Investments: Financial markets displayed adaptability, with investor sentiment adjusting to interest rate expectations. The report details sector-specific investment trends and their projected impact on 2025 economic conditions.

Tech & Sustainability Innovations: Advancements in artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital finance continue to influence economic landscapes, positioning industries for long-term growth.

“It is our mission and responsibility to be your reliable data source for research impacting the St. Tammany economy, and we are committed to providing relevant, timely, fact-based information,” said St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation CEO Chris Masingill. “Through this report and ongoing analysis, St. Tammany EDC remains dedicated to delivering the critical information that empowers businesses, policymakers, and our community to make informed decisions that shape our economic future.”

This edition of The AnalyST can be accessed on St. Tammany EDC’s website here.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany. Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC has facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit: www.stttammanyedc.org.