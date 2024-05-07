Regional Business Leaders Support Permit for Firearms in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — From New Orleans & Company:

“Last week, SB 419 was heard by the local and municipal committee in the Louisiana Senate. We are incredibly grateful for the leadership of Sen. Kirk Talbot for bringing forward this pro-law enforcement limited measure to provide for a handgun permit-required zone in the French Quarter of New Orleans, and to align Louisiana law with Texas law as it relates to sporting events and stadiums.

“Sadly, the bill was modified entirely by the committee through the adoption of a substitute bill, changing the impact and abandoning the original purpose. We strongly urge the legislature to pass the bill as it was originally filed.

“We, as organizations representing hundreds of businesses and thousands of residents throughout the city of New Orleans and the broader region, stand firmly with law enforcement and with the New Orleans Police Department. We strongly support providing our officers with all the tools necessary to protect the public from those who seek to do harm. The French Quarter, which serves as an economic engine for the entire state of Louisiana, attracts more than 15 million people annually. It is not uncommon to have hundreds of thousands gather on any given day throughout the year – for example, when as many as 200,000 are expected for the Super Bowl.

“Requiring a permit to conceal a firearm in the French Quarter will continue to allow law enforcement the ability to lawfully search and seize illegally concealed weapons, dramatically reducing the risk of harm. Over the years, our law enforcement officials have successfully removed hundreds of illegally concealed weapons in this area heavily visited by both residents and guests to our city. We must allow officers the ability to continue to do so in order to provide the protection every person deserves as they gather to recreate, celebrate and enjoy the company of loved ones and friends in our magnificent and historic French Quarter.”

New Orleans & Company: Walt Leger

NOLA Coalition: Kelisha Garrett and Greg Rusovich

New Orleans Business Council: Paul Flower, Jim Cook, Amy Glovinsky

Jefferson Business Council: Fred Preis, Larry Dale

Metropolitan Crime Commission: Rafael Goyeneche

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce: Sandra Lindquist