Reginelli’s Marks 30 Years with Italian Festival

NEW ORLEANS — October is Italian-American Heritage Month, and Reginelli’s Pizzeria is marking the occasion and its 30th anniversary by bringing the community together for a celebration of Italian food, culture and neighborhood spirit.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Reginelli’s will host a free Italian Festival centered around its Uptown location at 5961 Magazine St., with festivities extending along State Street between Magazine and Camp streets.

The family-friendly festival will celebrate Italian-American heritage and the traditions that have made Italian food an important part of New Orleans’ culinary culture, while also commemorating Reginelli’s 30 years of serving the community. Guests can enjoy Italian-inspired food, local vendors, artists, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations and community partnerships throughout the day.

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“October is Italian-American Heritage Month, so it felt like the perfect time to celebrate the food and traditions that have inspired us for the past 30 years,” said Darryl Reginelli, co-owner of Reginelli’s Pizzeria. “New Orleans has such a rich Italian-American history, and food has always been a big part of bringing people together here. We want to share our love of Italian fare, celebrate our 30th anniversary and, most importantly, thank the community that has supported Reginelli’s for three decades.”

Festival plans include Italian-inspired food from Reginelli’s and a growing lineup of participating local vendors, including Angelo Brocato’s, Perrone, Meyer Provisions and Mycelium Express, with additional vendors and community partners to be announced.

Food offerings are expected to include chicken cutlets, muffulettas, bruschetta, fresh mozzarella, barbecue shrimp, Italian ice, gelato, cannoli and pasta. A wine tent will feature wine by the glass and bottle, along with beer, within the permitted festival area.

Grande Fresh mozzarella demonstrations will give festivalgoers an up-close look at some of the traditions behind Italian cooking.

The festival will also celebrate New Orleans’ arts community with an art market featuring students from the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts and artists painting live during the event. A farmers market will feature farmers and makers from local markets.

Live music and cultural entertainment are planned throughout the day, including performances by Sophia Parigi, Hypno Nun and N.O. Brass Band.

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“This is more than an anniversary party for Reginelli’s,” said Bruce Erhardt, co-owner of Reginelli’s Pizzeria. “We want it to feel like a true neighborhood celebration—a chance to spend the afternoon on Magazine Street, enjoy incredible Italian food, discover local artists and businesses, listen to music and celebrate together.”

Reginelli’s – 30 Years in New Orleans

October is recognized as Italian-American Heritage Month, celebrating the history, culture and contributions of Italian Americans across the country. For Reginelli’s, the month provides a backdrop for a festival centered on food, family, art, music and community while celebrating the restaurant’s 30-year New Orleans story.

Reginelli’s opened in New Orleans in 1996 and has spent the past 30 years building a local restaurant brand around handcrafted pizzas, Italian-inspired favorites and a commitment to the communities it serves.

The Italian Festival is part of Reginelli’s year-long 30th anniversary celebration and an opportunity to recognize the customers, employees, neighbors and community partners who have been part of the Reginelli’s story.

Italian Festival Event Details

What: Reginelli’s Pizzeria 30th Anniversary Italian Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Reginelli’s Pizzeria, 5961 Magazine St., New Orleans

Festival area: State Street between Magazine and Camp streets

Admission: Free and open to the public

Highlights: Italian food from Reginelli’s and participating local vendors, art market, live painting, pasta and mozzarella demonstrations, live music, cultural entertainment, family activities and community partnerships

Italian Festival Map provided by Reginelli’s.

About Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Founded in New Orleans in 1996, Reginelli’s Pizzeria serves handcrafted pizzas, sandwiches, salads and Italian-inspired dishes. The locally founded restaurant brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026.