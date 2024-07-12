Red River Bank to Open New Location in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. – Red River Bank will host a grand opening for its newest banking center on Monday, July 15 at 1914 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.

This is the Alexandria, La.-based bank’s second full-service banking center in the New Orleans market. In 2021, it opened a combined loan and deposit production office in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street. The next year, it opened a banking center on Baronne Street in downtown New Orleans.

“We have been eager to expand more into the New Orleans market after our Baronne Street banking center opened in 2022,” said Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain in a press release. “We plan to continue expanding banking services in the New Orleans market and extend our customer-focused, community-banking experience.”

“The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce warmly welcomes Red River Bank to Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Ruth Lawson. “Red River Bank’s unwavering dedication to delivering personalized banking solutions and its well-established presence across Louisiana will continue to contribute to the growth of our community. We are honored to commemorate their Grand Opening and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our region.”

Red River Bank Greater New Orleans Market President Meghan Donelon has led efforts to grow the bank’s regional presence since August 2021.

“Our team’s commitment to providing outstanding service to customers is why so many customers choose to bank with us,” said Donelon. “Our Metairie location is now open, and we are prepared to provide customers with the exceptional customer service we are known for, for all their banking needs.”

Hours for the Metairie location are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Established in 1999, Red River Bank provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and its loan and deposit production office in New Orleans.