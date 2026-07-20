Red River Bank Opens New Banking Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Red River Bank opened its newest banking center in New Orleans at 1100 Poydras St, Suite 100 in the Energy Centre. This new location merges the banking services previously offered at 700 Baronne Street and the Loan Production Office/Deposit Production Office (LPO/DPO) that was located in Suite 925 of the Energy Centre, all combined into Suite 100.

The Bank originally opened the LPO/DPO in 2021, which established operations in the New Orleans market, followed by the Baronne Street Banking Center in downtown New Orleans in 2022.

“Our new banking center establishes a centralized hub for our customers,” said Jim Nelson, Greater New Orleans Market President. “They will now have the convenience of accessing all service lines in a single location, resulting in a comprehensive banking experience. We look forward to welcoming customers through our doors and serving as a trusted financial partner for years to come.”

- Sponsors -

The new banking center reflects the Bank’s continued investment in the Greater New Orleans market by bringing retail banking, private banking and commercial lending together under one roof, strengthening the Bank’s ability to serve the evolving needs of customers.

“The opening of our newest banking center reflects our continued commitment to serving the individuals, families, and businesses that make the Greater New Orleans community so vibrant,” added President and CEO, Blake Chatelain. “At Red River Bank, we believe banking is about building lasting relationships, delivering exceptional service, and investing in the communities we serve.”

The new Red River Bank banking center is now open and fully operational.