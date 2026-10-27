Red River Bank Opens New Banking Center

SLIDELL, La. — Alexandria-based Red River Bank has purchased property in Slidell for a new full-service banking center, continuing its expansion into the Northshore market.

The bank acquired a former credit union building at 2175 Gause Boulevard East on Oct. 22. The location will become Red River Bank’s first banking center in Slidell and its second on the Northshore, with an opening expected in the first quarter of 2027, pending regulatory approvals.

Doug Ferrer, the bank’s Northshore region market president, is leading the expansion.

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“We are excited to expand our service to the Northshore by opening Red River Bank’s first banking center in Slidell. Doug Ferrer is leading our Northshore expansion, and we remain committed to providing the personal, customized financial solutions that Red River Bank clients have come to expect,” said Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bank.

The Slidell expansion follows the bank’s July opening of a consolidated banking center at 1100 Poydras St. in downtown New Orleans. That location brought retail banking, private banking and commercial lending services together in the Energy Centre, combining operations previously housed at two separate locations.

Founded in Alexandria in 1999, Red River Bank provides commercial and retail banking services through 28 banking centers across Louisiana, along with loan and deposit production offices in Lafayette and Shreveport.

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The bank operates in seven Louisiana markets, including Greater New Orleans, the Northshore, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport-Bossier City.

Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares Inc., which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol RRBI.