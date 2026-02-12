Red River Bank Names New Business Development Executive

NEW ORLEANS – Red River Bank has announced that Jim Nelson has joined the Bank as a Business Development Executive for the Greater New Orleans market.

With more than three decades of leadership experience in private banking, commercial banking, and relationship management, Nelson brings a proven track record of strategic growth, client service excellence, and deep community engagement across Southeast Louisiana.

“We are pleased to have Jim join our New Orleans market,” said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain. “His ability to build meaningful relationships, understand complex financial needs, and drive growth makes him an outstanding addition. We are thrilled to welcome him as we continue expanding our footprint across the region.”

A graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Nelson is also deeply committed to community service. He is currently serving as Treasurer and Board Member for WRBH 88.3 FM Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, and has served as Treasurer and Board Member for the New Orleans Charter Schools Foundation. Jim has also coached a number of youth sports teams.

“Jim’s long-standing involvement in the New Orleans community, combined with his banking expertise, makes him a great addition to our team,” said Red River Bank Greater New Orleans Market President, Meghan Donelon. “We are proud to welcome him to Red River Bank and look forward to the contributions he will bring to our customers and community partners.”

Jim will be located at Red River Bank’s Central Business District location, an area that is familiar to him as he has spent the majority of his 39-year career in downtown New Orleans.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers.

Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in New Orleans, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc. which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.