Red River Bank Named on 2025 Best Banks to Work For List

ALEXANDRIA, La. (press release) – Red River Bank has been named one of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered.

“The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay,” said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs.”

On the 2025 list, Red River Bank was ranked No. 51. The survey and awards program are designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

“We’re Your People’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s a promise to our team and our community,” said Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red River Bank. “We’ve built a culture where growth, respect, and care are more than values—they’re daily practices. Receiving this award affirms that our people-first approach continues to make a meaningful impact.”

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers.

Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in New Orleans, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans.

Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at www.redriverbank.net.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.