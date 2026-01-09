Red River Bank Breaks Ground on New Banking Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (press release) – Red River Bank hosted a ground-breaking ceremony for its second banking center in the Acadiana market on January 7, 2026. Located at 1800 Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette, this banking center is expected to celebrate its grand opening during the first quarter of 2027 as Red River Bank’s 29th banking center in Louisiana.

Community leaders and bank representatives attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, Blake Chatelain, and Acadiana Market President, Ben Smith, led the ceremony with participation from the One Acadiana Chamber and Triad Construction Services.

This ground-breaking ceremony comes less than four years after opening the bank’s first full-service banking center in the Acadiana market located at 1911 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. The new banking center will be a full-service branch and will also house the Acadiana region commercial, mortgage and private banking teams.

Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain stated, “This groundbreaking represents more than a new banking center – it’s a reflection of our vision for growth and our confidence in the Acadiana region. We’re proud to expand our footprint and look forward to deepening our roots and relationships with the people and businesses who call the Acadiana community home. This new banking center allows us to grow alongside the community, expand access to our services, and continue delivering the personalized experience our customers expect.”

Red River Bank’s Acadiana Market President, Ben Smith has led efforts to develop the Bank’s presence throughout Acadiana since joining the Bank in 2020. “Lafayette is a dynamic and growing market, and this expansion reinforces our dedication to building strong, lasting relationships here,” stated Smith. “We’re excited to welcome customers into a new space designed to serve them today and well into the future. Red River Bank is a Louisiana community bank, and we are thrilled to offer Lafayette its second Red River Bank location.”

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony underscores Red River Bank’s dedication to the Acadiana region as they strengthen their ability to serve Acadiana through accessible, community-focused banking,” said One Acadiana Camber President & Chief Executive Officer Troy Wayman. “As a member of the One Acadiana Chamber, and now with the expansion of their footprint in Lafayette, Red River Bank continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to economic growth and community development. We are grateful for Red River Bank’s support and proud to celebrate this milestone alongside their team.”

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers.

Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in New Orleans, Louisiana and Lafayette, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at www.redriverbank.net.