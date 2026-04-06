NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Red River Bank announced the appointment of Jim Nelson as Market President for the New Orleans region. In his role, Nelson will lead the bank’s strategic growth initiatives, oversee commercial and private banking operations, and strengthen relationships throughout the Greater New Orleans community.

Nelson brings over 30 years of banking and financial services experience to the position, with a strong track record of leadership, business development, and community engagement. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals, while fostering long-term partnerships.

“Jim is a dynamic leader with deep ties to the New Orleans market,” said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Chatelain. “His experience, vision, and dedication to both clients and community make him the ideal choice to lead our efforts in this important region.”

- Sponsors -

A graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Nelson is also deeply committed to community service. He is currently serving as Treasurer and Board Member for WRBH 88.3 FM Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped. Nelson is also a Board Member and dedicated volunteer with the Harry Thompson Center shelter for the homeless and has served as Treasurer and Board Member for the New Orleans Charter Schools Foundation. He has also coached a number of youth sports teams.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Red River Bank,” said Red River Bank Greater New Orleans Market President, Jim Nelson. “The New Orleans market presents tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to building on the bank’s momentum while delivering meaningful value to our customers and community.”

As Market President, Nelson will focus on expanding the bank’s presence in the New Orleans area while maintaining a strong commitment to personalized service and community involvement.