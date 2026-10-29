RED Group Acquired by Private Equity Firm

METAIRIE, La. — RED Group, a Metairie-based industrial automation and engineering firm, has been acquired by Charlotte-based Falfurrias Capital Partners in a transaction aimed at expanding the company’s technical capabilities, geographic reach and presence in growing industrial markets.

The acquisition, which closed Oct. 19, is part of a broader investment strategy that combines RED Group with Industrial Design Solutions (IDS), a Phoenix-based control systems integration company. RED Group CEO Carl Fangue has been named CEO of the combined business, while RED Group President and Founder Kyle Remont will continue in his leadership role and serve on the board of the new platform.

Founded in 2006, RED Group provides engineering design, industrial automation, control systems integration and cybersecurity services for customers in data centers, energy, maritime, manufacturing, water and wastewater, and other industrial sectors.

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The transaction establishes the combined companies as a new industrial automation platform backed by Falfurrias, with plans to pursue targeted acquisitions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We were intentional about finding a partner who understood what we’ve built and shared our vision for where we want to go. Falfurrias brings the experience, resources, and relationships to help us accelerate that vision while staying true to who we are,” said Remont.

RED Group and IDS – Expansion Plans

The combination brings together RED Group’s expertise in electrical and control systems design, control panel fabrication, industrial network design, commissioning and cybersecurity with IDS’ engineering and systems integration services for power generation and industrial customers.

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According to Falfurrias, demand for industrial automation services is increasing as companies invest in data center construction, domestic manufacturing, infrastructure modernization and industrial artificial intelligence. The firm also cited shortages of skilled technical workers as a factor driving demand for automation services.

The acquisition comes amid substantial industrial and technology investment across Louisiana. According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the state has attracted more than $183 billion in announced capital investment in 2026, spanning major projects in energy, manufacturing, technology and infrastructure.

The partnership is intended to help the companies take on larger projects and provide services ranging from engineering design and programming to fabrication, installation and field support.

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“Falfurrias Capital Partners shares our vision for the future of industrial automation and recognizes the unique technical expertise our team brings to the table,” said Remont. “This partnership allows us to scale our operations and enhance our service offerings while maintaining the commitment to quality and innovation that our clients expect.”

Fangue said the combination will allow the companies to offer customers a broader range of services as they undertake increasingly complex industrial projects.

“Our customers are managing increasingly complex modernization efforts and bringing new capacity online faster than ever, and they need one partner they can trust to deliver across every layer of their control systems and OT environments,” said Fangue. “Together, IDS and RED cover that full range, with the engineering and geographic reach we need to bring that model to a greater market. I’m honored to lead this team, and with Falfurrias’ support, build the scaled organization our customers need.”

Chaffe & Associates Advises on Sale

New Orleans-based investment banking firm Chaffe & Associates served as the exclusive financial advisor and investment banker to RED Group in the sale. The transaction team was led by Michael H. Schmidt, Whit Slocum and Mitch Murray.

“Kyle and Carl have built an exceptional, founder-led business right here in the Gulf South,” said Schmidt, president of Chaffe Securities. “It was a privilege to help them navigate this transaction, ensuring they found a partner in Falfurrias that will bolster their operational capabilities while providing the strategic horsepower for their next chapter of growth.”

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz served as legal counsel to RED Group, while Holland & Knight represented Falfurrias Capital Partners.