Red Cross Honors Haynes Academy Student for Saving a Life

HARVEY, La. (press release) — Last October, a Haynes Academy of Advanced Studies student working at Chateau Country Club called on his American Red Cross training to save the life of a man that collapsed at the golf range. This young hero was quick to respond, performing CPR and administering AED shocks until emergency personnel arrived. First responders later confirmed that the man’s life was saved by the students’ lifesaving skills.

Hudson Mobley will receive the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit, one of the highest awards given by the American Red Cross to an individual or team of individuals who saves or sustains a life by using skills and knowledge learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

“We’re extremely proud to present an award to this hero who stepped up in an emergency situation and helped save a life,” said Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, regional chief executive officer of the Louisiana Red Cross, in a press release. “This individual exemplifies the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and is to be commended for his willingness to help others in distress.”

The American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards has a long-storied history, with roots dating as far back as 1911. Since their inception, the awards have been about providing recognition to those, who in a time of an emergency, use their lifesaving skills or knowledge to save or sustain a life. It has since evolved from one standalone award, into three, starting in 1928 – the Certificate of Merit, the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders and Healthcare Professionals and the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action. All the awards and their recipients embody the spirit of the Red Cross, by using action to help alleviate human suffering in the face of an emergency.

“I am immensely proud to recognize Hudson for his quick thinking and courageous actions, which resulted in saving a life,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “Hudson’s ability to stay calm under pressure and make life-saving decisions is a testament to his role as a true leader in our community.”

“Hudson Mobley displayed remarkable bravery when he rushed to save a man’s life,” said Brent Vollenweider, Principal of Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies. “His quick thinking and decisive action has earned him the recognition of being a true hero. Hudson’s selflessness and courage serve as an inspiring example of the impact one person can make in a moment of crisis.”

Since the Lifesaving Awards revival in 2018, the Red Cross is proud to announce we have awarded nearly 2,400 individuals worldwide and as a result, they have helped to save nearly 2,000 lives.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of online, blended (online and in-person skills session) and classroom courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass.

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize or be inspired.