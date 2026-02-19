Login
Business

RecycleDAT! Delivers Strong Early Results for Mardi Gras 2026

February 19, 2026   |By
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The coalition behind RecycleDAT! is celebrating a strong start to the 2026 Carnival season, with 13,983 pounds of recyclable materials already diverted from landfills during the first two weekends of programming. This includes the diversion of over 70,000 aluminum cans, 30,000 plastic bottles, 11,500 glass bottles, and 16,000 throws.

Led by Grounds KreweNew Orleans & CompanyGlass Half FullOsprey Initiative and the City of New Orleans’ Office of Sustainability, alongside presenting sponsors Entergy Corporation and Dr Pepper, RecycleDAT! continues to make Mardi Gras more sustainable through on-route recycling hubs, bar partnerships and community participation programs.

Mid-Season RecycleDAT! Totals

Weekend 1 On-The-Route Recycling (Feb. 7–8): 6,040 pounds diverted total

  • 1,770 pounds of glass (2,300+ glass bottles)
  • 1,613 pounds of aluminum (50,000+ aluminum cans)
  • 589 pounds of plastic (26,000+ plastic bottles)
  • 2,068 pounds of beads and throws (16,000+ throws)

Raise the Bar Recycling Program To Date: 7,128 pounds diverted total

  • 6,956 pounds of glass (9,200+ glass bottles)
  • 172 pounds of aluminum (5,500+ aluminum cans)

RecycleDAT Can & Bottle Sweeps

  • Following King Arthur, 2/8/26: 515 pounds diverted total
    403 pounds of aluminum (12,500+ aluminum cans)
    112 pounds of plastic (5,000 plastic bottles)
  • Following Krewe du Vieux, 1/31/26: 162 pounds diverted total
    105 pounds of glass (140+ glass bottles)
    52 pounds of aluminum (1,500+ aluminum cans)
    5 pounds of plastic (200+ plastic bottles)
  • Following Krewe Bohème, 1/30/26 (Recyclists Marching Krewe): 138 pounds diverted total|52 pounds of glass (65+ glass bottles)
    81 pounds of aluminum (2,500+ aluminum cans)
    5 pounds of plastic (200+ plastic bottles)

“Seeing these early numbers roll in shows how much our community cares about keeping Mardi Gras sustainable,” said Brett Davis, Founding Director of Grounds Krewe. “Every can, bottle, and bead collected represents people choosing to celebrate responsibly and gives meaning to our team’s hard work.”

“RecycleDAT! proves that sustainability can be visible, fun, and community driven,” said Franziska Trauttman, Co-Founder of Glass Half Full. “These early results are just the beginning, and we are excited to keep building momentum throughout the rest of Carnival season.”

Recycling Rewards

A major driver of participation this year is the Recycling Rewards Program, which turns sustainability into a fun, community powered experience. Parade goers who brought recyclables to RecycleDAT! stations could enter to win prizes by turning in:

  • 12 aluminum cans
  • 12 glass or plastic bottles
  • A full branded crawfish sack of unwanted clean, unbroken throws

Participants are eligible for sweepstakes prizes that include:

  • Local festival and event tickets such as Courtside Pelicans Tickets, Concert Tickets to The Lumineers, and Jazz Fest tickets
  • Hotel stays at The Chloe, The Barnett, and The Old No. 77 Hotel
  • Restaurant and brewery gift cards to Annunciation Restaurant, Salon Salon, and more
  • Attraction passes to NOLA Motorsports, Current Crop Roasting, and more

By rewarding simple recycling actions, the program helps keep parade routes cleaner while giving residents and visitors an easy way to join the sustainability effort.

