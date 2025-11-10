Record Raid Expands with Louisiana Vintage Festival

NEW ORLEANS — Music and vintage clothing enthusiasts will converge at the House of Blues on Nov. 15 for the Louisiana Vintage Festival Record Raid, a large-scale marketplace celebrating vinyl culture.

The event will bring together more than 25 regional record dealers and 10 vintage clothing vendors offering an array of LPs, 45s, CDs and cassettes alongside retro apparel like band tees and concert memorabilia. The lineup includes well-known names such as Preservation Hall, Tipitina’s Record Club, Euclid Records, Sisters in Christ, Domino Sound, New Orleans Record Press, Vice & Graft and Swamp Rags. Collectors can expect everything from budget-friendly classics to rare, sought-after albums across all genres and eras.

LP Sales Growth

The collaboration reflects the continued growth of Louisiana’s vintage and music-retail economy, which has gained momentum alongside the nationwide resurgence of vinyl and secondhand fashion.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, U.S. vinyl revenues rose 7% in 2024 to reach $1.4 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of growth and accounting for more than 70% of all physical-music-format sales. Vinyl albums also outsold CDs in units for the second year in a row — about 44 million records compared with 33 million CDs.

Local entrepreneurs and small retailers are capitalizing on that trend by creating destination markets that attract collectors, tourists and small-business revenue into the French Quarter.

Partnership Expands Record Raid’s Reach

Record Raid, founded 15 years ago by WTUL DJ Hunter King, is Louisiana’s largest record show. King said he created the event after visiting record fairs outside the state and realizing New Orleans needed its own version. This year marks a new partnership with Louisiana Vintage Festival, founded by Chris Olsen, who launched his sold-out inaugural festival at House of Blues in August.

The partnership between Record Raid and Louisiana Vintage Festival also highlights how small creative businesses are leveraging collaboration to scale operations and share audiences. The model is one example of how Louisiana’s grassroots entrepreneurs are building hybrid cultural-commerce experiences that merge retail and entertainment.

“Combining forces has allowed Record Raid to expand to a larger venue and continue to grow its base,” organizers said. King added that beyond commerce, the event aims to preserve and share music culture. “I’ve learned so much about music history, and history in general, just from wading through piles of records,” he said. “It gives you a less filtered look at what people appreciated. I want that experience to be more accessible.”

Event Details

Record Raid takes place on Nov. 15 and will occupy the entire House of Blues footprint, with DJs spinning vinyl throughout the day. Early-bird ticket holders will gain entry from 10:30 a.m. to noon and receive access to behind-the-scenes areas typically reserved for artists. General admission runs from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for early-bird access, available at Ticketmaster.

The festival is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to the French Quarter, benefiting nearby bars, restaurants and hospitality businesses during a typically slower post-festival season. Organizers said their long-term goal is to make the event a recurring cultural marketplace, positioning New Orleans as a regional hub for vinyl culture and vintage fashion retail.

For more information, visit louisianavintagefestival.com.