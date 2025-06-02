Reconcile New Orleans Unveils Brand, Launches Celebration

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Reconcile New Orleans revealed a new brand identity on May 30 alongside an updated mission, vision, and core values statement that reflects the organization’s 25-year legacy and forward-looking commitment to innovative workforce training and transformative experiences for young people.

With the launch of its new brand, Reconcile also unveiled a series of special programs and events to celebrate 25 years of impact and set the stage for a new chapter for the workforce development nonprofit.

“We’re proud to unveil a brand, mission, and vision that honors Reconcile’s history and signals a promising future for New Orleans’ young people,” said Kheri Billy, CEO of Reconcile New Orleans.

A New Look for Reconcile New Orleans

Reconcile New Orleans’ new visual identity includes a refreshed logo featuring a bold and modern typography that captures the essence of the people, culture, and values that define Reconcile.

“Our logo reflects the energy of the young people we support and the forward momentum of our work. The rollout of these changes will soon appear in all communications, including our website and social media,” added Billy.

The new brand, mission, vision, and values were shaped through a collaborative process involving Reconcile interns, alumni, staff, board, and supporters to ensure that Reconcile New Orleans’ next chapter stays deeply rooted in the community it serves. These principles will inform and shape Reconcile programs, partnerships, operations, and culture for years to come.

Reconcile Mission

Reconcile New Orleans is innovating how workforce training is delivered. Through transformative experiences in our café and community, we nurture confidence and foster growth for young people.

Reconcile Vision

We are building a future where all young people have access and opportunity to reach their unique potential and become positive forces in our community.

Reconcile Core Values

(C.A.R.E.) – Collaboration. Access. Respect. Excellence.

Celebrating 25 Years of Impact

In addition to introducing its new brand, Reconcile will mark its 25th anniversary with a lineup of events and storytelling initiatives designed to honor the past, elevate the present, and inspire the future, among them:

SUNdays at Reconcile Family-Style Dinner Series

June 22 | July 27 | August 24

A three-part Sunday dinner series celebrating the joy of shared meals and meaningful conversations. Guests will enjoy locally inspired family-style menus, courtyard cocktails, and live music, and invite our community to celebrate what it means to be a part of New Orleans.

25 Years of Growth Stories: The Potential Ahead

This digital storytelling project will spotlight the voices of Reconcile’s founders, interns, staff, and alumni. Their stories will culminate in a commemorative multimedia release this fall, capturing the transformative power of Reconcile across generations.

Does Your City Love You Back? Podcast

This original, three-part podcast series, hosted by Reconcile CEO Kheri Billy and Chief Program Officer Monique Robinson, will bring together changemakers to explore workforce development, youth investment, and what it truly means for a city to love and support its young people.

“Reconcile opened its doors 25 years ago with a mission to transform the lives of New Orleans’ young people,” said Board Chair John J. Zollinger IV. “Today, that mission not only endures, but it continues to evolve. As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud to enter a new era where young people have access to opportunities that help them reach their unique potential and become a positive force in our community.”

About Reconcile New Orleans

Reconcile New Orleans is a non-profit organization that is innovating how workforce training is delivered. Through transformative experiences in our café and community, we nurture confidence and foster growth for young people. To learn more, visit www.cafereconcile.org