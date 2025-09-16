Reconcile New Orleans Celebrates 25 Years with Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Reconcile New Orleans will celebrate its 25th anniversary with SUNday SOCIAL, a benefit event on Sept. 28 at Café Reconcile, 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The evening will highlight food, music, and community in support of the nonprofit’s workforce development program for young people.

The program begins at 5 p.m. with DJ Duggie performing in the Hancock Whitney Courtyard, followed by Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots from 6–8 p.m. Guests will be served cocktails and food prepared by Café Reconcile’s Chef Martha Wiggins, interns, alumni, and a lineup of participating restaurants, bars, and partners. Contributors include Bacchanal, Mister Mao, Barrel Proof, NightBloom, Cane & Table, Sylvain, Cure, Thai’d Up, Commander’s Palace, Lady Nellie Oyster Farm, Fritai, Turkey & the Wolf, Lagniappe Bakehouse, and Turning Tables.

General admission tickets are $150 and may be purchased through OpenTable or at https://bit.ly/SUNdaySocial. Proceeds will benefit Reconcile’s workforce development initiative, which provides training and career pathways for people ages 16 to 24.

“Connection has been at the heart of Reconcile’s mission from the very beginning,” said Kheri Billy, Reconcile CEO. “SUNday SOCIAL will celebrate 25 years of community connections and provide support that ensures Reconcile’s innovative programs continue to help young people recognize their unique gifts and chase their dreams.”

A Quarter Century of Impact

Founded in 2000 by Father Harry Tompson, S.J., and community leaders Tim Falcon and Craig Cuccia, Café Reconcile began as more than a restaurant. It was envisioned as a place of opportunity for young people in New Orleans’ Central City neighborhood. Through a café-based training model, participants receive hands-on job training, mentorship, and life skills that support long-term success.

Over the past 25 years, more than 2,000 alumni have completed the program, moving into careers or continuing their education. The program now includes a 16-month training track that begins with a 14-week, person-centered curriculum followed by a year of monthly coaching focused on career development and personal well-being.

“Over time, the way we support, train, and connect young people to education and employment has evolved, but our core mission has remained the same,” Billy said. “Young people are the future of New Orleans. Believing in them, listening to them, supporting them, and cultivating their talent is what will make New Orleans a stronger, more prosperous community.”

Growth and Recognition

Reconcile’s growth has included a facility expansion in 2012, recognition on the New York Times Top 50 Restaurant List in 2023, and a major gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2024. Since 2022, enrollment has increased by 30 percent to more than 120 participants annually, while the graduation rate has risen by 175 percent. In 2024, the program achieved an 86 percent connection rate, with 67 alumni placed in jobs and 23 pursuing education opportunities. Reconcile has also expanded direct cash support to program participants.

“These outcomes underscore Reconcile’s role in cultivating homegrown workforce talent and empowering the next generation to not only thrive but create change in our community,” Billy said. “Our success today and in the future is driven by the commitment of our team, our community, our workforce partners, our donors, and every guest who dines at Café Reconcile.”

More information about the anniversary celebration and the program is available at www.cafereconcile.org/25th-anniversary.

Café Reconcile is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

Reconcile New Orleans

Reconcile New Orleans is innovating how workforce training is delivered. Through transformative experiences in our café and community, we nurture confidence and foster growth for young people.

We are building a future where all young people have access and opportunity to reach their unique potential and become positive forces in our community.