Reconcile New Orleans Celebrates 25th Workforce Development Anniversary and New Executive Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Reconcile New Orleans enters its 25th year, the nonprofit announces its 2025 Executive Board. The board includes:

Board Chair – John J Zollinger IV, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer at Home Bank;

Vice Chair – Blair DuQuesnay, CFP CFA, Lead Advisor at Ritholtz Wealth Management;

Treasurer – Lindsey Wands, Senior Vice President, Corporate Banking at Hancock Whitney Bank;

Secretary – Vance Vaucresson, Owner of Vaucresson’s Creole Cafè & Deli; and

Past Chair – Chris Ross, Director, Hospitality Division at NAI/Latter & Blum.

The Executive Board and members of the board of directors support strategic decisions that shape the direction of Reconcile New Orleans’ innovative non-profit workforce training program – a positive youth development space that supports the career exploration and job readiness opportunities of young people 16-24 years old. Interns earn industry credentials, explore career and educational pathways, and experience real-world, on-the-job training in the non-profit’s training restaurant, Cafe Reconcile.

“2025 marks the 25th Anniversary of Reconcile New Orleans founded by Fr. Harry Tompson, S.J., Craig Cuccia, and Tim Falcon,” said John Zollinger, Reconcile Board Chair. “This year we will observe this important milestone by honoring the legacy of our founders, celebrating Reconcile’s support of more than 2,000 young people over the years, and building on program successes that have increased our capacity to work with 130 young people annually,” added Zollinger.

“For 25 years, 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard has been Reconcile’s home,” said Kheri Billy, CEO of Reconcile New Orleans. “We are proud of the role we have had in the revitalization of Central City and as a convener for our community, and a partner with youth-centered organizations who are collectively working to make New Orleans a better place for young people and families.”

Reconcile has increased its capacity by thirty percent to serve 130 young people annually. In 2024, Reconcile had the largest number of annual graduates with 76 graduates – 200 percent growth since 2022.

The workforce development program’s success has been fueled by the interest and investment of individual and foundation supporters, both locally and nationally, who want to empower the next generation of talent in New Orleans. Moreover, national media attention in recent years highlighting the nonprofit’s mission and popular training restaurant, Café Reconcile, has elevated the profile of the organization and café locally, regionally, and nationally.

“With the support of our executive board, board members, and community, Reconcile is poised for continued success and growth,” said Billy. “The young people we support inspire us every day. They are talented, have big dreams, and are the future of New Orleans’ workforce. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

About Reconcile New Orleans

Reconcile New Orleans is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Opportunity Youth, aged 16-24, from New Orleans through social service support, career exploration, and job readiness training. Our mission is to empower the next generation of local talent by providing the skills, support, and opportunities necessary for young people to achieve their full potential and contribute to the vibrancy of our community.