Realtor.com Donates $100K for Disaster Relief

NEW ORLEANS — Realtor.com presented a $100,000 donation to the REALTORS Relief Foundation during the National Association of Realtors’ annual conference in New Orleans, recognizing the foundation’s 25 years of disaster assistance, including its work helping families recover from Hurricane Katrina.

Realtor.com Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger presented the donation to foundation board President Greg Hrabcak during NAR NXT, held Nov. 6-8 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The conference was expected to attract approximately 10,000 real estate professionals from across the country.

Disaster Relief Efforts Span 25 Years

Established following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the REALTORS Relief Foundation is marking 25 years of providing financial assistance to families displaced by natural and other disasters, helping cover mortgage payments, rent and temporary housing expenses.

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The foundation assisted Louisiana residents following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when the National Association of Realtors also raised and donated $1 million for hurricane relief efforts across Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The foundation has since expanded its disaster relief efforts nationwide. According to its website, the organization has distributed more than $54.3 million in assistance and helped more than 55,000 families since its founding.

NAR also proceeded with its annual conference in New Orleans in November 2005, just months after Hurricane Katrina. The event generated an estimated $34 million in economic impact, according to NAR, helping support the city’s recovering convention and tourism industries.

“Home is more than four walls. It’s where families find stability and make memories. New Orleans knows what it means to rebuild after a disaster, and the REALTORS® Relief Foundation helped many families here take those first steps after Hurricane Katrina. That’s why supporting the foundation and their work matters. When people lose their home, helping them regain a safe, stable place to live is one of the fastest ways to restore hope,” said Mickey Neuberger, Realtor.com Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer.

Realtor.com Pledges More Than $1 Million

The New Orleans presentation is part of Realtor.com’s broader support for the REALTORS Relief Foundation. In March, the company pledged more than $1 million in support throughout 2026, becoming the foundation’s largest donor of the year. The National Association of Realtors covers the foundation’s administrative expenses, allowing all donated funds to support disaster relief.