Real Estate Symposium Spotlights New Economy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (NOMAR) and its Commercial Investment Division have announced that the 15th Annual Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium will return Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).

Presented by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, the Forecast Symposium is recognized as the Gulf South’s premier forum for real estate and economic insight, delivering up to eight hours of continuing education for real estate professionals. This year’s theme, “Breaking Ground: The Emergence of a New Economy,” explores how shifting market forces and new developments are reshaping Greater New Orleans’ economic future.

“This year’s program is designed to help us connect the dots between macroeconomic forces and the realities of our day-to-day business,” said Mignon Richard Díaz, conference Chairwoman. “We’re breaking new ground in more ways than one – through infrastructure, through construction, and through the innovative industries that are emerging across Greater New Orleans. The Forecast Symposium is the place where professionals gain the tools and perspective to navigate those shifts and prepare for what’s next.”

Symposium Program

The full day program will guide attendees through topics from multiple perspectives. Morning sessions will examine the health of the local and national economy, the labor market and key policy impacts, followed by a look at why new industries and infrastructure projects are making Greater New Orleans a competitive market for investment. A panel of lenders will provide clarity on financing conditions, regulatory changes and evolving asset preferences, offering critical insight for anyone seeking to understand the current capital trends.

After lunch, the keynote address by Newell Normand, WWL-AM host and former Jefferson Parish Sheriff, will address affordable housing, demographic shifts and regional supply challenges. Afternoon sessions will spotlight active construction projects and permitting hurdles, market activity across retail, multifamily, industrial and office sectors, and a closing session from Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company President and CEO Guy Williams on how artificial intelligence is transforming real estate marketing, transactions and decision-making.

“The Forecast Symposium is a wonderful place where a number of experts are gathered together to provide real unbiased information to the industry,” said President and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, Guy Williams. “It’s gotten better and better throughout the years and we are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor for the eighth year.”

In addition to Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, top Forecast sponsors include Crescent Title and the Louisiana Commercial Database (LACDB).

Tickets and further information are available online at nolaforecast.org.

About NOMAR and CID

Established in 1915, the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® is the voice of real estate for the region, serving a diverse cross-section of real estate professionals through advocacy, education and professionalism. The Commercial Investment Division (CID) of NOMAR was formed to foster knowledge, education, integrity and quality workmanship in the commercial, industrial and investment real estate business.

Together, NOMAR and CID are committed to the advancement and development of economic activity and property ownership throughout the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area. Learn more at nomar.org.