Jeffrey R. Doussan, Jr.

KW New Orleans is a family-owned brokerage that has served the region for nearly three decades. The company’s 140+ agents are experts in residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, leasing, investment property, bankruptcy and property management.

What are you most excited about in the coming year?

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The New Orleans rebound is real, and it’s compounding. Crime rates are down to levels we haven’t seen since the 1960s. School rankings are trending upward. The city is showing more fiscal discipline. Developments like the NSA project in the Bywater and the River District are proof that New Orleans is worth investing in and worth raising a family in, no matter what neighborhood you start from. The residential real estate market here is up 5% this year while KW New Orleans is up over 30% in closed sales, and that jump is primarily due to our leadership team training our agents to strategically use AI before their industry peers. The coming year will bring even more strategic support to our agents, and it’s going to be fun!

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today, and is anything being done about it?

The biggest challenge and biggest opportunity are the same: AI. The agents who learn to make AI work for them will be the agents who are in business three to five years from now. Our goal is to keep our agents on the cutting-edge so they aren’t “catching up;” rather, leading the way and providing the best service for their clients. The job of our leadership team is to stay on the forefront of ways to work smarter, not harder, and continue to elevate the areas where the human element will remain essential. It is often said that your network is your net worth, and for this reason, we are proud to be a company where our agents own their data.