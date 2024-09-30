Weichert, Realtors – LaBranch & Associates

When LaTanya LaBranch decided to buy her first home, she did not expect to come away with a vision for a career in real estate. Looking for housing security at the age of twenty-three, she decided to become a homeowner but was guided in her choice of property by a kind, motherly agent who advised a multi-family home. LaTanya heeded that advice and was soon earning her monthly mortgage from renting half the home. LaTanya began purchasing more homes, each property funding her next life adventure. After Katrina displaced her to Atlanta, she caught the real estate bug from a local brokerage and began her life as a real estate agent; selling in both Atlanta and New Orleans before returning home in 2011 to start her business in her hometown.

LaBranch and Associates is a hybrid real estate brokerage and construction organization; providing a one-stop shop for potential clients looking to buy, sell, or renovate their current or future home. Teaming with her husband Melvin LaBranch, owner of LaBranch Properties, ironically the contractor she hired to inspect her first home so long ago, LaTanya is able to provide her clients an industry-leading price for construction services with the patented personalized service that LaBranch and Associates are known for. From her time serving as the first African American Woman President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR) to currently serving as a voting member of the Louisiana State ROAM MLS Board of Managers, LaTanya has been pioneering new and novel ways to find you the property of your dreams for over twenty years and is just getting started.

If you are looking for a real estate brokerage, knowledge and experience matter the most. Brokers that clients can trust are essential to proactive property investment; providing the foresight of trends to help you navigate the rocky shoals of the real estate market to the safe harbor of home ownership. It helps if they also have an established construction outfit to keep communication clear and quality at the highest caliber. LaTanya LaBranch has the team, the talent, and the expertise to help lay a strong foundation upon which to build a life in Greater New Orleans. She did it. Now she’s ready to help you do it too!

10555 Lake Forest Boulevard, Suite 7A, New Orleans | 504-300-0820 | labranchrealty.com