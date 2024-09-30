Thibodeaux Reed Realty and Construction

Sometimes a life can change over something as simple as a parking spot. Rosalind Thibodeaux was simply trying to find a good place to park near the crowded campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette when her friend offered a novel idea: why not get a job at the local Coldwell Banker Real Estate Office near campus? Guided by nothing less than the desire for a shorter commute, Rosalind ended up getting that job and discovered an aptitude, if even a passion, for real estate in all its myriad forms. Since that day, Rosalind has brokered or served in every conceivable form of real estate transaction or role; from assistant to assistant to agent, working foreclosures for banks to selling real estate on eBay in the nascent days of the internet. If there was a way to sell a property, Rosalind has done it. Now with brokerages in Lafayette and New Orleans, she has the expertise to guide your purchase of any residential spaces in the region.

“This Fall, there should be two beautiful townhouses standing where a forgotten corner of our city once stood for locals to live in and enjoy.”

A true jack of all trades, Rosalind gained her experience through hard work and a refusal to say no to any job; even if she didn’t know what that job entailed.

“There was never any plan, if opportunities came up, I would jump in with both feet and figure it out as I went,” says Rosalind. “People assumed that I could do things, and I worked hard to prove them right even if I initially couldn’t. Now, if it has to do with real estate, I probably know the answer.”

A mother of five, Rosalind enjoyed the flexibility of the real estate industry; being able to watch her children grow up and be present for all of it. Now, with her brokerages and managing over eighty rental properties in total, that time is spent representing her clients and finding the ideal residential properties for their needs; with experience in property management and even offering private mortgage loans, while also taking time as a licensed contractor to restore long-neglected corners of New Orleans and bringing them back to their former glory.

“We are in the process of renovating a historic home abandoned since Katrina,” says Rosalind. “This Fall, there should be two beautiful townhouses standing where a forgotten corner of our city once stood for locals to live in and enjoy.”

While in many markets, real estate brokers are sourced through family or friends; everyone knows someone whose mother is a realtor, Rosalind advocates for expertise winning the day and finding a broker who can walk you through the buying or selling process without the hindrance of personal connection. That doesn’t mean that she does not befriend clients. Quite to the contrary, one of her past clients, who was a complete stranger to her, has grown to become one of her closest friends and recently named their daughter Rosalind in her honor. That kind of service and personability is not the norm but is the foundation upon which Rosalind has built a successful career of helping happy clients.

When it comes to the modern market, there is one piece of advice that Rosalind wishes to convey to her potential clients: know your budget. While opportunities to take advantage of government assistance with the VA or FHA can be incredibly helpful, not every home qualifies for these programs. It is important to not only know how much money you have to work with but where that money will come from, before coming to your broker; that way they can best point you in the right direction and find your perfect property.

With expertise that spans the breadth of Greater New Orleans, Rosalind knows the value of someone with intimate knowledge of all aspects of the market and is ready to provide the kind of service only decades of experience can provide. So if you are looking for your next home, or maybe just a good parking spot near campus, give Rosalind Thibodeaux a call so she can find a place where you can feel at home.

Acadiana: 337-658-0181 | New Orleans: 504-354-8462