A leading voice in the commercial contracting industry, Perrier Esquerré Contractors, LLC (PEC) puts people first always and prioritizes relationships above all else. Founded and led by Brett Perrier and Keith Esquerré, PEC was built on an ethical foundation where safety, scheduling, high-quality work, and budget efficiency could be equitably provided to clients. And the work has paid off. With over 127 projects with repeat clients, alongside 20 industry awards and climbing, all within a span of 10 years, PEC’s footprint continues to grow across the Greater New Orleans area.

When it comes to high-quality commercial construction, it’s impossible to overvalue continual communication and transparent collaboration. PEC is an industry leader in offering the highest quality services and materials at the best fair market price, while always providing an impeccable collaborative experience and unmatched customer service. Through the utilization of skilled trade members, direct purchasing of materials, and an unyielding commitment to safety PEC is able to complete projects with a proficiency that is tough to rival. Repeat clients know it is best practice to begin collaboration early so PEC can identify cost drivers and collaborate directly on Value Engineering ideas and possibilities. With $470 million in pre-construction services rendered and $115 million in value of total projects completed; the numbers more than back up the approach.

When you are considering your next commercial construction project, don’t wait. Call Perrier Esquerré Contractors, LLC, and learn firsthand the difference quality excellence can make.

- Sponsors -

326 Almedia Road, St. Rose | 504-324-5818 | pecgc.com