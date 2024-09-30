With fifteen years of experience and a reputation for savvy communication and professionalism, Mayer Building Company was founded with the goal of combining the efficiency of a small business mindset with the resources and workflow of a large-scale operation. During the challenges of the 2009 recession, when contractors weren’t hiring, Ryan Mayer decided to do things his own way: prioritizing managerial efficiency and setting a new standard in the industry. Today, Mayer Building Company is growing and has become a premier, award-winning New Orleans Commercial General Contractor, specializing in the educational sector, restaurants, and retail spaces. With recent work, such as the Tulane University Business Innovation Lab and the Abercrombie & Fitch Flagship at Lakeside Mall, Mayer Building Company brings to bear an entire team of craftspeople, project managers, and controllers to make your project run smoother than you would imagine possible.

Mayer Building Company has earned a reputation for fairness and integrity. Ryan Mayer has instilled a culture of transparency, collaboration, and value that sets the company apart. Fully itemized estimates, innovative problem-solving, active collaboration with stakeholders, and real-time photo reporting, along with competitive building and nimble administration practices are cornerstones of the Mayer Building Company philosophy and have served their customers well for years. Based in Mid-City, Mayer Building Company does extensive work throughout Orleans parish and is ready to make your next project theirs.

702 N Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans | 504-315-8423 | mayerbuilt.com