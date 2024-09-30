Marrero Land & Improvement Association

Marrero Land and Improvement Association, Limited is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and is currently the third oldest continuously operating business in Jefferson Parish. A family-owned company in its fifth generation of management, “Marrero Land” has contributed greatly to the vitality, growth, and development of the West Bank of Jefferson Parish under the recent leadership of President, CEO, and Chairman Marie “Lori” B. Ward.

At the time of the company’s founding 120 years ago, the West Bank largely consisted of historic plantations which were principally large tracts of land devoted to agricultural endeavors and isolated from the City of New Orleans. Louis H. Marrero and his sons saw the West Bank as an untapped resource with great potential for business and industry complemented with commercial and residential development. Since then, Marrero Land has worked tirelessly to uphold that vision by promoting industrial developments, upscale residential developments, commercial developments, and stand-alone buildings, especially along the Barataria and Lapalco corridor.

Over the years, the departure of shipbuilding and oil field service jobs has left the West Bank without new generations to take up their families’ community mantle. Marrero Land knows that its growth and vitality are inextricably linked to the growth and vitality of its community and regularly collaborates with the Parish Council, the Parish administration, and other Jefferson Parish stakeholders, including Westbank Business and Industry Association (WBIA), Jefferson Chamber, and JEDCO to reverse this trend. With the widening of the Huey P. Long Bridge, a plethora of possibilities for the Company’s many acres of untapped lands have opened up for profitable expansion and new job opportunities for their West Bank neighbors.

Though Marrero Land has expanded across the state, Jefferson Parish is their home and has taken up the vanguard of profitability for the West Bank. For generations before and generations beyond, you can rest assured Marrero Land will be there to steward their community into a more profitable, sustainable future.

5201 Westbank Expressway, Marrero | 504-341-1635 | marreroland.com