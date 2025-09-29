RNGD was founded to challenge the status quo of construction, driven by the belief that traditional methods must evolve to meet the demands of modern building. At the core of this mission is the Renegade Delivery Method (RDM)—a new, integrated model for construction delivery that merges professional services, offsite manufacturing, and onsite execution into a seamless, end-to-end approach.

RDM evolves how projects are organized, risks are managed, and teams collaborate from concept to completion. It is a next-generation alternative to delivery methods like Design-Build, preserving what works in those systems while eliminating inefficiencies, misalignment, and siloed accountability.

Through a relentless pursuit mentality, advanced design technology, offsite manufacturing capabilities, and in-depth data analytics, this model delivers projects faster, at higher quality, and at lower cost. It brings radical solutions to real-world problems—offering true partnership from assessment through life cycle management, with relationship, efficiency, and quality as top priorities.

- Sponsors -

Speed, qualit,y and cost efficiency are not just aspirations—they are the foundation of RDM. By reducing client risk and fast-tracking timelines, RNGD acts as a strategic partner, engineering value without trade-offs.

At its core, RNGD is a culture of true builders—team who believe in mastering their work, growing their capabilities, and embracing innovation. That commitment extends to the team members through Renegade Academy, RNGD’s in-house workforce development engine. The Academy blends craft training with leadership development, creating safer, more accessible career pathways and expanding the construction workforce. With over 90% retention among Leadership Lab graduates, it is cultivating the next generation of leaders who will carry the RNGD mission forward. Every team member is driven by the same radical oath: to revolutionize how we build.

The Renegade Delivery Method is the execution of that mentality. It’s not just a new way to build—it’s a new way to think about construction altogether. And it’s already beginning to change how projects are delivered across the Southeast.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

1450 L & A Road, Metairie | 504-620-8022 | RNGD.com