When Eric Reeves founded Reeves Construction Group (RCG) in 2020, his vision was clear: create an effective alternative to the region’s large-scale construction firms while delivering the same level of professionalism clients expect from corporate contractors. At the same time, Reeves wanted to preserve the attentive, detail-driven approach of a small construction firm — ensuring every project feels personal and purposeful.

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Eric Reeves graduated from Clemson University before beginning his career in construction with a homebuilder. After earning his M.B.A. from The Citadel, he moved to New Orleans in 2013 to continue his career and went on to work with large commercial contractors and multifamily firms. This diverse background provided him with a well-rounded perspective on the industry, an experience that now guides his leadership and shapes Reeves Construction Group’s balanced approach to construction.

In just a few short years, RCG has grown into a team of ten construction professionals dedicated to raising the bar for commercial construction in the Greater New Orleans area. With each project, the company is leaving a lasting mark of quality, reliability, and craftsmanship on the local business landscape. Most recently, RCG has completed the first Marucci’s Hitters House in Metairie, WRSTBND’s new headquarters in Elmwood, Reve Realtors’ new uptown office, and Multistudio’s New Orleans office.

Specializing in historical renovations, office build-outs, new construction, and multi-family developments, Reeves Construction Group offers the versatility of a boutique firm combined with the expertise typically associated with much larger national organizations.

One of the company’s most notable current projects is The Whit — a reimagining of the historic Old Magnolia Mansion in Uptown New Orleans. This 14,945-square-foot restoration will transform the landmark into a boutique hotel and wedding venue. The finished project will feature a grand event space, expansive common areas, multiple bars, a commercial kitchen, a bodega, and a pool. RCG is collaborating with owner ERG Enterprises, developers Emerson Gibbs & Nicholas Bruno, architect Cicada, and Logan Killen Interiors & Design Studio to bring this ambitious project to life. Scheduled for completion in 2026, The Whit will stand as a testament to New Orleans’ architectural tradition.

264 Harbor Circle, Suite H, New Orleans | 504-500-7362 | reevesconstructiongroup.com