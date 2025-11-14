RBC Wealth Management Opens in Louisiana with $1.2B Team

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — RBC Wealth Management has expanded into Louisiana with a new branch in New Orleans and a five-person team. The Heller Stieffel & Noto Wealth Management team launched the new office, joining from UBS Wealth Management USA, where they managed more than $1.2 billion in client assets.

The New Orleans Team

Team members all have strong roots in New Orleans, deep client relationships with a nationwide reach, and a commitment to community service. The group includes:

Mark H. Heller, CFP®, CLU®, AEP®, CAP®, Managing Director – Financial Advisor

Diana Dalton Stieffel, CFP®, CRPC™, CDFA®, RICP®, Managing Director – Financial Advisor

Andrew B. Noto, Financial Advisor

Terri Folkins, Senior Investment Associate – Branch Service Manager

Colleen Kirkpatrick, Senior Client Associate

“RBC Wealth Management has experienced strong, sustained growth over the past several years and we continue to carry the momentum forward,” said President Tom Sagissor. “We are extremely pleased to open in Louisiana, as we continue to work alongside top financial advisor teams to offer a holistic approach to wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients.”

The New Orleans branch, located at 1100 Poydras St., Suite 2160, is RBC’s first office in Louisiana and reflects the firm’s emphasis on combining global scale with local expertise. The move extends RBC’s Mountain South Division and represents part of the company’s broader strategy of attracting established advisor teams in key regional markets. Industry analysts note that RBC has recruited several large teams from UBS this year, signaling an increasingly competitive effort to capture high-net-worth clientele in growth regions like the Gulf South.

“The Heller Stieffel & Noto Wealth Management team is an experienced, highly respected group with deep roots in the New Orleans community,” said Mountain South Divisional Director Scott Skinner. “We are very excited to launch this new branch in Louisiana, welcome the team, and help support their growth.”

As one of the largest wealth management firms in the United States, RBC Wealth Management serves individuals, families and businesses through 195 offices across 43 states. New advisor assets through July 2025 rose 67 percent compared to the same time last year, and the firm’s advisor headcount has grown more than 22 percent since 2020.

Expanding in a Changing Wealth Landscape

As RBC builds its presence in Louisiana, the move comes amid a shifting national wealth landscape and growing demand for sophisticated financial planning. Nationally, wealth-transfer volumes are projected to exceed $80 trillion over the next two decades, underscoring the scale of opportunity for firms capable of advising ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Though state-level numbers are less public, Louisiana’s relatively modest median net worth means firms such as RBC will likely concentrate on a more selective base of affluent households.

A Global Firm with Local Reach

Headquartered in Toronto, Royal Bank of Canada is the nation’s largest bank and one of the world’s biggest financial institutions, serving more than 19 million clients in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries. RBC reported $3.65 trillion in global assets under administration as of July 31 and roughly 2,200 financial advisors in the U.S. Through its wealth management division, the bank provides customized financial planning, investment management and retirement strategies, emphasizing “fiscal strength, responsibility and responsible stewardship.”

In addition to its advisory services, RBC supports a range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer programs — an emphasis the firm says aligns with its purpose of helping “clients thrive and communities prosper.”