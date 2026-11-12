Rampart/Wurth Names Michael Ricci CEO

Michael Ricci. Photo provided by Rampart/Wurth.

METAIRIE, La. — Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. has announced that Michael Ricci will succeed co-founder Joseph Pappalardo Sr. as chief executive officer. Pappalardo, who co-founded the company in 1989 and has led it for more than three decades, will remain with the company as chairman of the board, assuming that title from co-founder Robert W. Merrick, who died in April 2025.

The transition is part of a planned leadership succession as the company continues to expand into new markets in the Southeast.

The rest of the company’s senior leadership team will remain in place. Joseph Pappalardo Jr. will continue as president of Rampart/Wurth, Laura White as executive vice president and director of the company’s multifamily management division, Karl Landreneau as director of sales and leasing for NAI Rampart and Adele Chauvin as vice president of commercial management.

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Ricci served as Rampart/Wurth’s outside counsel for 14 years before joining the company as principal and director in January 2025.

In 2025, Ricci played a key role in Rampart/Wurth’s acquisition of the commercial brokerage division of Latter & Blum, now rebranded as NAI Rampart, from Compass Real Estate, the largest residential real estate brokerage in the country. The deal returned the brokerage, which has offices and serves clients in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria, to Louisiana-based ownership.

Ricci and Pappalardo Sr. also led the renovation of the company’s new corporate headquarters at 110 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie. The company moved into the office Jan. 1, 2026.

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Joseph Pappalardo. Photo provided by Rampart-Wurth.

Rampart/Wurth’s Growth and Leadership

Pappalardo Sr. and Merrick founded Rampart/Wurth in 1989 to establish a professional commercial property management organization that would complement Latter & Blum’s other real estate services.

Under Pappalardo’s leadership, the management company expanded rapidly in the 1990s and beyond. Its workforce grew from six employees to more than 350, while its portfolio expanded to more than 10,000 multifamily units, 1,000 single-family units and 20 million square feet under management.

“When Bob Merrick and I started this company, there were six of us and a mission to bring true professionalism to commercial property management in New Orleans. I am proud of what our people have built over 37 years, and I am confident in Mike’s leadership skills. He knows our business, our clients and our values, and I know he will do a great job,” Pappalardo said.

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“Joe built something remarkable, and it is an honor to be trusted with its next chapter, particularly by someone I consider both a mentor and a friend. As we expand into new markets across the Southeast and grow this company, our focus will remain on the service and professionalism our clients have come to expect,” Ricci said.

Rampart/Wurth logo provided by Rampart/Wurth.

Expansion Across the Southeast

Ricci takes the helm of a company whose services now span the full life cycle of real estate. Its subsidiaries provide commercial brokerage, multifamily, commercial and single-family property management, real estate services, investment and construction.

NAI Rampart alone has more than 75 real estate professionals and completes more than 750 transactions annually. Rampart/Wurth is currently licensed and operates in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Looking ahead to 2027 and beyond, the company will focus on strengthening and unifying its brand, expanding its commercial property management division, growing its multifamily presence throughout the Southeast, continuing to integrate advanced technology and artificial intelligence into its brokerage and management platforms, and pursuing targeted acquisitions and investments across the region.

Founded in 1989, Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. operates through its subsidiaries NAI Rampart Commercial Real Estate, Rampart Property Management, Rampart Multifamily Management and Wurth Real Estate Services. The company describes itself as Louisiana’s largest full-service real estate management and services firm, specializing in commercial property management, multifamily housing and large-scale real estate solutions.