Raising Standards

In January, Associated Terminals gathered with industry leaders and maritime stakeholders at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans to christen two new hybrid Liebherr CBG 500 E cranes: the D. Lopez and the Bill S. However, the ceremony—held on the banks of the Mississippi River—marked more than the addition of equipment. It also represented a commitment to modernization, sustainability and the people who make river commerce possible.

For Dawn Lopez, vice president of marketing and public relations for Associated Terminals and Turn Services, the honor of having a crane bear her name carries profound significance. “This crane represents generations of people who have built and sustained this work on the river,” she said during the ceremony. “It reflects the leadership, discipline and pride of the teams who plan the work and move cargo safely every day.”

The cranes were named following a longstanding company tradition. At Associated Terminals, cranes are named after individuals whose leadership and long-term commitment reflect the company’s trajectory and culture. For instance, Bill Sullivan, vice president of sales, who joined Associated Terminals in 2001, has been instrumental in expanding the company’s commercial footprint along the Mississippi River. Lopez’s role has focused on brand alignment, communications and elevating awareness of the maritime industry.

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“It’s incredibly humbling to have a crane named after me,” Sullivan says. “At Associated Terminals, equipment like this represents far more than steel and machinery. It represents the people, the relationships and the trust we’ve built with customers along the Mississippi River.”

“I was deeply honored when I learned one of the cranes would be named after me,” Lopez says. “To have your name associated with equipment that will operate for decades on one of the nation’s most vital waterways represents trust, continuity and shared commitment.”

In addition to these two new cranes, Associated Terminals operates multiple floating crane barges, including Gottwald cranes that have delivered reliable performance for years, which remain integral to daily operations. The new hybrid-powered units represent the next evolution, incorporating energy recovery systems, enhanced lift capacity, and modern control technology that builds upon the strength of our existing fleet.

The two CBG 500 E cranes represent a significant technological advancement for cargo operations on the Lower Mississippi River. Mounted on floating crane barges built by LAD Services and assembled at Boh Bros., these units offer high-volume handling capabilities with maximum grab capacities of up to 90 tons for cargo like fertilizers, ores/minerals and other industrial commodities. The larger grab increases tons per cycle, accelerating loading and discharge rates, and reducing vessel turnaround times.

The cranes feature LiCAtronic energy recovery systems, which is described as intelligent energy management. With this system, energy is generated when a load is lowered whereas in traditional systems, much of that energy dissipates as heat. The LiCAtronic system captures and reuses that energy within the crane’s power cycle, which results in improved efficiency, smoother lift cycles, and reduced wasted energy thereby enhancing performance and sustainability simultaneously.

The floating nature of the crane barges provides operational advantages that fixed installations cannot match. Floating crane barges allow vessels to be serviced directly on the river, increasing overall system capacity and reducing congestion at fixed docks. That flexibility supports more efficient cargo transfers and scheduling. They can also reposition dockside as demand shifts. On a dynamic river system, mobility provides responsiveness, an advantage that fixed infrastructure cannot offer.

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The christening celebration drew praise from Julia Fisher-Cormier, executive director of the Por t of South Louisiana. “Associated Terminals has been a valued tenant and trusted operating partner at our Globalplex facility, and their continued investment is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the Port of South Louisiana’s role as a premier gateway for global commerce,” she says. “The work their team does every day handling diverse cargoes efficiently, safely and reliably directly supports our region’s industrial base and keeps vital supply chains moving.” The cranes will be in operation throughout the Port of South Louisiana jurisdiction.

The Port of South Louisiana’s support for Associated Terminals’ expansion reflects more than an appreciation for the company’s important work but also a broader strategic priority. “At the Port of South Louisiana, tenant retention and expansion are central to our mission,” Fisher-Cormier says. “Supporting existing partners as they grow, modernize and compete globally is just as important as attracting new tenants who see the value of investing here.”

For Fisher-Cormier, the new cranes exemplify what can be achieved through collaboration. “We were proud to celebrate the christening of Associated Terminals’ new high-capacity cranes,” she said. “These state-of-the-art assets significantly enhance operational capability and reflect a shared commitment to growth, innovation and long-term success along the Lower Mississippi River.”

Following the ceremony, Todd Fuller emphasized the company’s long-term investment philosophy. “Investments like these cranes reflect a long-term commitment to the river and to the people who work on it every day,” Fuller says. “Associated Terminals has always believed that disciplined reinvestment in equipment, infrastructure and teams is what allows us to operate safely, grow responsibly and continue supporting global trade along the Mississippi River.”

Associated Terminals’ decision to name equipment after employees rather than external stakeholders speaks to the company’s values. Associated Terminals was built by individuals who committed their careers to steady growth and operational excellence. Naming cranes after team members reinforces long-term contribution and leadership.

Customer relationships are built on the expertise of long-tenured teams, Associated Terminals emphasizes. Clients recognize stability when they see it and stability comes from experienced teams who understand the river, the cargo and the equipment. Equipment drives productivity. People drive performance. Cranes do not move cargo on their own. People do.

This philosophy extends throughout the organization. Much credit is given to leaders within the organization like Todd Fuller, Gary Poirrier, Kevin Tarleton and Zeljko Franks, who established a disciplined foundation for long-term reinvestment and growth. Also recognized is Curtis Blank, director of maintenance and engineering, and Ethan Palma, mechanical design and solutions engineer, who led the technical integration of the new cranes.

Nonetheless, the enduring strength of the maritime industry lies in the stevedores, crane operators, mechanics, terminal crews, captains and boat crews who move cargo every day. Together, they sustain global trade and carry forward institutional knowledge that defines safe, efficient operations along the river.

This investment by Associated Terminals represents a successful collaborative approach between public infrastructure and private enterprise. “Associated Terminals’ continued expansion underscores what is possible when public infrastructure, private investment and a collaborative mindset come together,” Fisher- Cormier says. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue strengthening Globalplex and welcoming new opportunities to the port.”

The D. Lopez and the Bill S. represent more than technological advancement. They also stand as a testament to the generations of workers who have built and will continue to sustain commerce on America’s working waterfront. The Mississippi River remains one of North America’s most critical transportation corridors. These cranes represent modernization, but, more importantly, they represent the people within Associated Terminals whose expertise and commitment ensure trade continues to move reliably and safely for decades to come.