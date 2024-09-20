Raising Cane’s Todd Graves Joins Shark Tank for Season 16

LOS ANGELES (press release) — Todd Graves, founder and owner of Raising Cane’s, will step into the role of Guest Shark on the upcoming 16th season of ABC’s Shark Tank, premiering Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. CT on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Graves, whose restaurant chain has seen rapid growth with over 830 locations across 40 states, is set to share his business acumen with aspiring entrepreneurs. “As a long-time fan of Shark Tank, I’m excited to bring my experience in the restaurant industry to help guide entrepreneurs as they build their brands,” he stated in a press release.

Since opening the first Raising Cane’s in 1996 near Louisiana State University, Graves has successfully scaled his business, which is projected to generate over $10 billion in revenue by the end of the decade.

On Shark Tank, Graves aims to leverage his investment strategy, which emphasizes not only financial viability but also the passion and stories behind each business. “I’m not just investing in products; I’m investing in people and their narratives,” he explained. “I understand the challenges of starting out and aim to provide the mentorship I wished I had when I launched Raising Cane’s.”

Graves’s approach is particularly noteworthy in the competitive landscape of food and beverage. His ability to connect with consumers, especially younger demographics, has been pivotal to Raising Cane’s success. By integrating social media strategies and celebrity partnerships, he has effectively built brand awareness that translates to strong sales.

During his tenure on Shark Tank, Graves will also have the support of Raising Cane’s marketing resources, which serve 65 million customers annually. This access could offer entrepreneurs invaluable insights into effective brand positioning and customer engagement strategies.

As he prepares to dive into the business challenges presented by aspiring entrepreneurs, Graves is looking forward to a rewarding experience. “Understanding a business and striking a deal in under an hour will be a fun challenge,” he noted.